Media Advisory: International Association for Near-Death Studies Hosts 2026 Near-Death Experience Week, June 1-7, 2026

New survey results of 2,100 Americans to be shared during special week aimed at educating the public

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Association for Near-Death Studies (IANDS) will host the first-ever Near-Death Experience Week June 1-7, 2026, in an effort to educate the public, medical professionals, clergy and those who have had near-death experiences about the phenomena,Just ahead of this special week, IANDS will unveil the complete results of a survey of 2,100 adults conducted by Centiment. Findings reveal that NDEs may be more common than many realize. The survey also probed views about death and the afterlife. Complete results will be available May 28. As part of the week, IANDS member experts will be available to media on request for interviews about the field, the phenomena and their research.In addition, IANDS will host two free on-line events during Near-Death Experience Week. On Tuesday, June 2 at 8 p.m. Eastern, IANDS will host a “Near Death Experience Webinar for Newcomers” featuring two individuals who have had NDEs and speak compellingly about them. The speakers include IANDS President Evan Mecham, who had an NDE in 1980, and Vincent Tolman, who had an NDE in 2003 and authored the book The Light After Death: My Journey to Heaven and Back. The session will be moderated by IANDS Executive Director Janet Riley. Attendees may pose questions.On Saturday, June 6 at 3 p.m. Eastern, IANDS will host “Near-Death Experiences: What Academic Research and Compelling Stories Tell Us About the Remarkable Phenomena.” Speakers include Marieta Pehlivanova, Ph.D., research assistant professor of psychiatry and neurobehavioral sciences at the University of Virginia School of Medicine Division of Perceptual Studies, and Dying to Be Me author Anita Moojani, who had an NDE in 2006. The discussion will be facilitated by IANDS Afterlife Revealed Podcast Host Dani Foffa. Both events are free. To register, visit IANDS Groups and Events As a Durham, North Carolina-based educational nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, IANDS focuses its resources on providing the highest quality information available about NDE-related subjects. IANDS’s purpose is to promote responsible, multi-disciplinary exploration of near-death and similar experiences, their effects on people’s lives, and their implications for beliefs about life, death, and human purpose. It is the only membership group of its kind with local groups all over the world.

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