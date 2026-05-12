ANCEL Successfully Showcased at AUTOPAR 2026 in Curitiba, Brazil

ANCEL staff communicating with global visitors at AUTOPAR 2026 Curitiba Brazil exhibition

ANCEL showcased its latest automotive diagnostic and maintenance tools at AUTOPAR 2026 in Curitiba, Brazil.

MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ANCEL successfully participated in AUTOPAR 2026, one of the most influential automotive aftermarket exhibitions in South America, held in Curitiba, Brazil.During the four-day event, ANCEL presented its latest portfolio of automotive diagnostic and maintenance solutions, attracting strong interest from distributors, repair workshops, and industry professionals across Latin America.At this exhibition, ANCEL emphasized practical, workshop-oriented solutions designed for real-world automotive repair scenarios, including diagnostics, maintenance, and fuel system testing.The showcased product lineup covered multiple core application areas: Smoke Leak Detectors : The L4000, L5000 PRO, and L8000 dual-mode EVAP/turbo smoke testers, designed to simplify and enhance leak detection for modern gasoline vehicles.- Advanced Diagnostic Scanners : DS400 Lite, DS500 BT, X7 HD, V8 HD andMT700 PRO (Customized OEM Version). These tools support multi-system diagnostics, making them suitable for workshops handling mixed vehicle models and complex fault scenarios.- Maintenance & Repair Equipment: JC600 Pro 6-Cylinder Fuel Injector Cleaning Machine, MS50 5-Inch Automotive Endoscope (6.4mm Electric Probe) and MT310 Motorcycle Diagnostic Tool. These products highlight ANCEL’s continued expansion into fuel system maintenance, visual inspection, and motorcycle diagnostics.Throughout the four-day event, the ANCEL team engaged with attendees, providing live demonstrations, technical consultations, and product training to highlight the performance, reliability, and user-friendly design of each solution.Visitors expressed strong interest in the tools’ ability to support common Brazilian vehicle models, including popular domestic and imported cars, motorcycles, and light-duty trucks, as well as their compatibility with local maintenance practices and workshop workflows.ANCEL will continue expanding its global footprint and improving product performance based on real workshop feedback from international markets.For more information about ANCEL’s full range of automotive diagnostic tools and upcoming events, please visit the official website ( https://www.ancel.com/ ) or follow ANCEL on social media.About ANCELANCEL is a professional automotive diagnostic tool brand specializing in OBD2 scanners, full-system diagnostic tools, smoke leak detectors, and maintenance equipment. The company focuses on delivering practical, reliable, and cost-effective solutions for automotive technicians and workshops worldwide.

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