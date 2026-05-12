GOKO Introduces the M6: An Industrial-Grade 4WD AI Robotic Mower Built for the Tough Lawns

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GOKO, the high-performance consumer robotics brand from Robot++, announces the upcoming global launch of the GOKO M6—its flagship AI-powered 4WD robotic lawn mower. Engineered for expansive, challenging landscapes and rugged terrain, the GOKO M6 introduces professional reliability, wire-free navigation, and elite cutting performance to residential lawn care.

For too long, homeowners with steep slopes, uneven ground, and sprawling yards have had to choose between underpowered, wire-reliant robots or noisy, heavy gas mowers. GOKO M6 was created to bridge this gap: translating over a decade of industrial robotics expertise into sophisticated, user-friendly outdoor robots that master any terrain without compromise.

“Most robotic mowers only perform on small, flat surfaces. The GOKO M6 is built for real-world challenges—steep, uneven, and overgrown landscapes,” said Mark, Product Manager at GOKO. “We’ve applied ten years of industrial know-how from our parent company, Robot++, to build a practical solution for homeowners. With an expandable battery and 4WD capability, the M6 can cover up to one acre on a single charge while maintaining a manicured, professional finish.”

As the inaugural consumer brand from Robot++, a leader in industrial autonomous robotics, GOKO leverages field-proven stability and intelligent navigation for home use. The M6 marks the brand’s official entry into the global smart outdoor market, targeting users who expect expert-level results without the manual labor.

The M6 is built from the ground up for heavy-duty performance. It eliminates the need for boundary wires, traverses hills with ease, and adapts to various grass conditions via an intuitive app or on-device controls. Key features include:

- 4WD with Adaptive Suspension: Master slopes up to 42° (90% grade) and navigate rutted ground smoothly.

- Front-Wheel Steering: Enables tight turns and zero-radius maneuvering for full lawn coverage, even around complex obstacles.

- CyberNav™ Fusion Navigation: Stable, wire-free mapping using VSLAM, RTK, IMU, and odometry; supports NRTK, up to 15 acres of mapping across unlimited zones.

- AI QuadVision Obstacle Avoidance: Four AI cameras recognize over 200 object types for safe, uninterrupted operation.

- Dual Cutting System: Features switchable Razor Discs for fine finishing and Rotary Mulching Blades for thick growth, with a wide 16.5-inch cutting path and adjustable heights (25–100mm).

- Expandable Power: Offers up to 360 minutes of runtime, covering up to 2 acres per day.

- Full Connectivity: Equipped with 4G/Wi-Fi/Bluetooth, a 4.3” TFT LCD screen, voice control (Google/Alexa), and multi-layer theft protection including GPS tracking.

The GOKO M6 will make its global debut on Kickstarter in mid-May 2026. Global shipping begins upon campaign completion.



About GOKO

GOKO is the specialized consumer robotics brand from Robot++, dedicated to bringing industrial precision and durability into everyday life. Focused on autonomous outdoor solutions, GOKO designs equipment that empowers homeowners to maintain perfect lawns with zero hassle. Built on a foundation of intelligence and user-first design, GOKO is reimagining lawn care for the world’s most demanding yards.

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