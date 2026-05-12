Dr. Leónie H. Mattison Selected as Katherine Harvey Fellows by Leading From Within, Expanding the T.H.R.E.A.D. System™

Dr. Leonie H Mattison Organizational Development Practitioner Leading From Within- Katherine Harvey Fellows THE T.H.R.E.A.D System for Intentional Transformation by Dr. Leonie H Mattison

Transformational leader, higher education executive, and systems thinker recognized for organizational development and community impact in Santa Barbara County

Dr. Leónie H. Mattison represents the kind of values-driven, community-centered leadership and community impact the Katherine Harvey Fellows program is designed to support.” — Katya Armistead, Co-Executive Director, Programs Leading From Within

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading From Within has selected Dr. Leónie H. Mattison as a Katherine Harvey Fellows, recognizing her as part of a distinguished group of cross-sector leaders advancing civic leadership, public trust, institutional transformation, public service, workforce development, systems thinking, and community impact in Santa Barbara County.

Dr. Mattison is an organizational development practitioner, founder of The Thread Movement, and creator of the T.H.R.E.A.D System. Across a 20-year career spanning higher education, county government, nonprofit executive leadership, clinical research, workforce development, public systems, philanthropy, global engagement, and community transformation, her work has focused on helping institutions navigate complexity, expand access, strengthen capacity, improve systems, and align people, strategy, technology, operations, and mission for greater public impact.

The Katherine Harvey Fellows program is an 11-month leadership initiative that convenes leaders from business, education, government, philanthropy, law, healthcare, faith communities, and the nonprofit sector. Through immersive learning, mentorship, community-based projects, and cross-sector relationship-building, fellows deepen civic engagement, strengthen collaborative leadership, and expand their capacity to serve Santa Barbara County.

“Being selected as a Katherine Harvey Fellow is both an honor and a responsibility,” said Dr. Leónie H. Mattison. “This fellowship reflects the kind of leadership communities need now: leaders who listen deeply, build trust across differences, and guide complex systems toward greater cohesion and impact across Santa Barbara communities.”

“Dr. Leónie H. Mattison exemplifies the values-driven, community-centered leadership the Katherine Harvey Fellows program seeks to support. Her cross-sector experience, commitment to public service, and focus on transformational impact contribute significant depth to this year’s fellowship cohort,” said Katya Armistead, Co-Executive Director, Programs, Leading From Within.

Dr. Mattison’s selection comes at a defining moment for public institutions, colleges and universities, nonprofits, healthcare systems, workforce networks, philanthropic partners, and civic organizations, as they respond to rapid change, workforce disruption, trust gaps, technological transformation, and rising community needs. Her leadership integrates systems thinking, organizational development, institutional transformation, public service, civic engagement, workforce innovation, national public health research, and human-centered leadership.

As part of her Katherine Harvey Fellows focus, Dr. Mattison is expanding the T.H.R.E.A.D. System™, a leadership and transformation framework developed through executive experience, systems thinking, spiritual reflection, field-based learning, and cross-sector public service. During her professional sabbatical, she is advancing research, writing, and civic engagement to move the framework from a personal leadership system into a broader model for institutional transformation, organizational development, civic leadership, and human-centered systems change.

Her work focuses on three audiences: leaders, youth, and organizations.

- For leaders, the T.H.R.E.A.D. System™ helps surface the assumptions, inherited patterns, and internal narratives that shape decision-making under pressure.

- For youth, it supports self-inquiry, identity formation, emotional awareness, purpose, and future readiness.

- For organizations, it offers a pathway to identify hidden patterns, strengthen trust, redesign culture, and align people, systems, and mission for greater impact.

The T.H.R.E.A.D. System™ framework is grounded in the ancient art of tapestry weaving. A thread represents the experiences, beliefs, relationships, choices, values, and patterns that shape a person, leader, institution, or community. Some threads strengthen the fabric. Others fray under pressure and require repair, release, or reweaving. The T.H.R.E.A.D. System™ helps individuals and organizations examine these threads, understand their influence on perception and behavior, and intentionally create new patterns of leadership, trust, and transformation.

Through The Thread Movement, the Achieve Intentional Transformation podcast, and ongoing civic engagement, Dr. Mattison is finalizing her manuscript and forthcoming book on how leaders transform pressure into coherence, moving institutions forward during disruption and change. Her work emphasizes the responsibilities of leadership: strengthening institutional capacity, mentoring future leaders, rebuilding trust, and creating conditions where people, organizations, and communities can thrive.

Dr. Mattison’s fellowship inquiry focuses on the human and organizational challenges that emerge when disruption reveals patterns that strategy alone cannot resolve. Her research explores what leaders and institutions need to move from reaction to reflection, fragmentation to alignment, and pressure to purposeful transformation. The work incorporates autoethnographic research, leadership reflection, listening tours, field interviews, community conversations, and insights from leaders managing complexity in real time.

Across sectors, Dr. Mattison has led and contributed to initiatives that expand opportunity, improve access, and strengthen institutional capacity. Her experience includes advancing more than $300 million in grant-funded initiatives, supporting transformation within a $1.7 billion enterprise, and working across local, regional, national, global, and transnational research environments.

Through The Thread Movement and the Achieve Intentional Transformation podcast, Dr. Mattison facilitates conversations on transformational leadership, systems thinking, executive leadership, organizational development, workforce readiness, civic trust, and the future of human-centered institutions. The podcast features voices from the field on change, pressure, purpose, and transformation.

“This moment requires leaders who can see both the tree and the forest,” Dr. Mattison said. “The challenges facing communities are interconnected. They require leaders who can bridge sectors, align mission with action, and create conditions for collective progress.” Selection as a Katherine Harvey Fellow extends Dr. Mattison’s commitment to civic leadership, institutional excellence, public trust, educational access, workforce development, philanthropy, community partnership, and transformation that strengthens people, organizations, and communities.

About Dr. Leónie H. Mattison

Dr. Leónie H. Mattison’s work helps leaders and institutions move through disruption with wisdom, alignment, and measurable impact. As founder of The Thread Movement, she is expanding the T.H.R.E.A.D. System™, a transformation framework that supports leaders, youth, and organizations in examining the beliefs, patterns, and narratives that shape how they see themselves, relate to others, and respond to change.

About Leading From Within and the Katherine Harvey Fellows Program

Leading From Within develops, supports, and connects civic-minded leaders across Santa Barbara County. Its Katherine Harvey Fellows program equips cross-sector leaders with the knowledge, skills, relationships, and confidence to lead with purpose, navigate complex civic issues, collaborate across sectors, and drive positive community change. Through hands-on projects, community engagement, mentorship, and sustained peer connection, fellows deepen their understanding of the region, build trusted relationships, and expand their capacity to serve as thoughtful, informed leaders for the common good



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