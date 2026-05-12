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Appeals court lets Palisades Fire claims against city, state proceed

(Subscription required) A California appellate court declined to review bids by the City of Los Angeles and the state seeking to block key Palisades Fire liability claims, allowing broader discovery to proceed in the coordinated litigation involving more than 10,000 residents, businesses and insurers.

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Appeals court lets Palisades Fire claims against city, state proceed

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