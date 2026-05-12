Russo’s New York Pizzeria Expands Franchise Opportunity Across the United States

Russo’s New York Pizzeria announces nationwide franchise opportunities for qualified investors seeking to join a proven Italian dining brand.

We are excited to expand into new markets and bring our signature New York-style Italian dining experience to more communities nationwide.” — Russo’s New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

TX, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pizza franchise opportunity highlights full-service and slice-bar models, strong menu diversity, catering potential, and a reported average store volume of approximately $1.165 million in Item 19 of its Franchise Disclosure DocumentRusso’s New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen, the chef-driven New York-style pizza and Italian restaurant franchise founded by Chef Anthony Russo, announced a national franchise development campaign targeting key growth markets across Texas, Florida, Arizona, North Carolina, and Tennessee (including Nashville).The expansion initiative is designed to attract qualified franchise candidates searching for a pizza franchise opportunity, Italian restaurant franchise, New York pizza franchise, halal pizza franchise opportunity, or food franchise investment with multiple revenue channels, including dine-in, takeout, delivery, catering, pizza by the slice, pasta trays, and full-service Italian dining.Russo’s New York Pizzeria currently operates 50-plus locations and continues to grow across domestic and international markets. The brand offers two franchise development options: a full-service Russo’s New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen model and a smaller Russo’s NY Slice Bar model designed for pizza by the slice, whole pies, takeout, delivery, and catering.“Today’s franchise prospects are looking for more than a basic pizza concept,” said Chef Anthony Russo, founder of Russo’s New York Pizzeria. “They want a brand with real menu variety, strong food quality, training, support, and multiple ways to drive sales. Russo’s delivers New York-style pizza, gourmet pasta, catering, slice sales, direct delivery, and family recipes that help differentiate us in the marketplace.”Pizza Franchise Opportunities by StateRusso’s is actively seeking qualified franchise candidates in several high-growth markets:Texas pizza franchise opportunity — including major metro areas, suburbs, college towns, and business districts.Florida pizza franchise opportunity — targeting high-demand markets with strong tourism, population growth, and catering potential.Arizona pizza franchise opportunity — focused on expanding Southwest communities, retail centers, and family neighborhoods.North Carolina pizza franchise opportunity — including growing suburbs, university towns, and medical and business hubs.Tennessee pizza franchise opportunity (including Nashville) — targeting one of the South’s strongest hospitality and entertainment markets.Each market supports Russo’s flexible restaurant models, including full-service dining and the smaller slice-bar format.Russo’s franchisees can choose from two restaurant formats depending on market and investment goals:Russo’s NY Slice BarA compact, fast-casual pizza-by-the-slice model designed for high-traffic retail areas, business districts, college towns, and delivery-focused locations.• Typical size: 1,200–1,500 sq. ft.• Focus: slices, whole pies, takeout, delivery, and cateringRusso’s New York Pizzeria & Italian KitchenA full-service Italian dining concept offering New York-style pizza, pasta, appetizers, salads, desserts, wine, beer, and catering.• Typical size: 1,800–3,500 sq. ft.• Focus: dine-in, lunch/dinner service, delivery, takeout, and cateringWhy Russo’s Stands Out in the Pizza Franchise MarketUnlike pizza-only concepts, Russo’s New York Pizzeria is built on a diversified Italian menu that allows franchisees to generate revenue throughout the day.Key advantages include:• Gourmet Pasta Offerings supporting high-margin dinner sales• Pizza by the Slice for lunch and walk-in traffic• Catering Program for corporate, school, and event orders• Direct Delivery & Online Ordering for stronger unit economics• Chef-Driven Recipes that differentiate the brand from standard pizza chainsHalal-Friendly Pizza Franchise OpportunitiesIn select qualified markets, Russo’s offers halal-friendly franchise opportunities using approved ingredients, vendors, and operational procedures to meet local market demand while maintaining brand standards.Investment and Franchise Requirements• Estimated startup investment: approximately $395,000+ (varies by model and market)• Minimum liquid capital: $200,000• Third-party financing may be available for qualified candidates• Store sizes: 1,200–3,500 sq. ft. depending on modelFull financial details are outlined in the Franchise Disclosure Document.Reported Store PerformanceRusso’s New York Pizzeria Item 19 of the Franchise Disclosure Document reports an average store volume of approximately $1.165 million.Prospective franchisees should review the Franchise Disclosure Document for complete details. Individual results vary based on location, market, and operator performance.Training and SupportRusso’s provides franchisees with comprehensive support including site selection guidance, store design, operations training, recipe and menu training, marketing support, and grand opening assistance.The brand will also feature franchisee testimonials and video content as part of its national expansion campaign.

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