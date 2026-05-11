Our Broken Political System's Death Throes to Protect Itself

Bo Harmon, Campaign Manager for Hugh Lytle for Governor, recently published a piece examining the growing frustration with America’s political system and why Arizona has become a major test case for independent politics. In the blog, Bo breaks down the structural barriers facing independent candidates—from ballot access laws to legal challenges—and explains why the Arizona Independent movement is drawing so much resistance from both major parties. Whether you’re frustrated with politics as usual or simply curious about what’s happening in Arizona, this is a must-read. Check out Bo Harmon’s full blog and join the conversation about the future of independent leadership in Arizona.

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