Costa Rican 'Wild Sun Rescue' enters new chapter with New York based nonprofit, Choose Your Change

A new partnership helps carry forward more than a decade of wildlife rescue and sanctuary work in Costa Rica.

Wild Sun represents exactly the kind of work Choose Your Change was built to support” — Jen Adams

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Choose Your Change is proud to announce the welcoming of Wild Sun Rescue as a charitable project under its nonprofit umbrella, continuing a decade-long conservation partnership previously supported through Green Wave Enterprises. As Wild Sun works toward securing its own independent 501(c)(3) status, Choose Your Change will help steward the project’s next chapter by administering donations and maintaining U.S.-based nonprofit support for its wildlife rescue, veterinary, sanctuary, and ecological initiatives in Costa Rica.

Over the past decade, Wild Sun Rescue has become a vital force for wildlife rehabilitation and sanctuary development, rescuing hundreds of animals while expanding veterinary capacity with two full-time veterinarians and new on-site medical infrastructure, including X-ray and blood laboratory capabilities.

“Wild Sun represents exactly the kind of work Choose Your Change was built to support,” said Jennifer Adams, Founder of Choose Your Change. “This partnership is rooted in care, responsibility, and long-term environmental stewardship. Green Wave helped nurture this relationship for many years, and CYC is honored to help support Wild Sun through this important transition.”

The transition allows Wild Sun’s conservation and rescue efforts to continue moving forward with stable nonprofit support as the organization enters its next chapter.

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About Choose Your Change

Choose Your Change is a Brooklyn-based nonprofit that connects people, ideas, and infrastructure to support creative, ecological, and community-driven projects. Founded after the 2010 Haiti earthquake, CYC began as a disaster-response initiative and has evolved into a nonprofit platform supporting projects in environmental innovation, community engagement, arts and culture, education, and organizational development. chooseyourchange.org

About Green Wave Enterprises

Green Wave Enterprises is a U.S.-based 501(c)(3) rooted in conservation, ecological awareness, and community-based environmental action. Founded in Costa Rica, Green Wave has spent more than a decade supporting projects that protect natural systems, strengthen community response, and inspire people to take meaningful action for the planet.

About Wild Sun Rescue

Wild Sun Rescue is a Costa Rica-based wildlife rescue and sanctuary initiative dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating, and protecting animals while supporting long-term ecological care. The project is currently seeking its own 501(c)(3) status and is working with Choose Your Change during this transition to continue receiving U.S.-based charitable support.

Media Contact:

Choose Your Change

team@chooseyourchange.org

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