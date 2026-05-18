Choose Your Change Announces a September "Farm-to-Fabric" Hemp Showcase in the Heart of New York

Farm to Fabric, a Brooklyn event series, will explore hemp textiles, fashion, storytelling, and sustainable innovation

Farm-to-Fabric reflects our belief that education and collaboration are essential to building a healthy hemp supply chain in the U.S.” — Jennifer Adams

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This September, Choose Your Change Inc. will launch its refreshed organizational identity through Farm-to-Fabric: Hemp Textile and Fashion Showcase, a fall event series bringing hemp textiles, fashion, cultural narrative, and material innovation into the heart of New York. Artists, designers, farmers, educators, processors, consumers, and sustainability-focused brands will come together to highlight how natural fibers can help shape more creative and ecological economies. The showcase will explore the full journey of hemp as a textile, from cultivation and processing to design, fashion, media, and public engagement, while creating a consumer-facing experience that invites the public to better understand, touch, see, and engage with the future of sustainable materials.

“Farm-to-Fabric reflects our belief that education and collaboration are essential to building a healthy hemp supply chain in the U.S.,” said Jennifer Adams, founder of Choose Your Change.

Originally rooted in disaster response and community support initiatives, Choose Your Change has evolved into a nonprofit platform supporting collaborative projects across arts and culture, ecological innovation, education, and sustainable systems development. “This is more than a textile and fashion event. It’s a collaboration between the people growing, creating, teaching, designing, and imagining new possibilities for sustainable materials and culture,” said Adams.

The event will feature sponsor activations, textile and product showcases, public engagement opportunities, and editorial collaborations connected to Julian Magazine. Participating sponsors and partners will have opportunities for digital storytelling, interviews, product visibility, and post-event media coverage.

Sponsorship opportunities are available by contacting Choose Your Change.

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About Choose Your Change

Choose Your Change is a Brooklyn-based nonprofit that connects people, ideas, and infrastructure to support creative, ecological, and community-driven projects. Founded after the 2010 Haiti earthquake, CYC began as a disaster-response initiative and has evolved into a nonprofit platform supporting projects in environmental innovation, community engagement, arts and culture, education, and organizational development.

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