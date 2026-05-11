ATLANTA - Governor Brian P. Kemp, joined by First Lady Marty Kemp, Speaker Jon Burns, Department of Labor Commissioner Bárbara Rivera Holmes, University System of Georgia (USG) Chancellor Sonny Perdue, Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) Commissioner Greg Dozier, Georgia Student Finance Commission (GSFC) President Chris Green, members of the Georgia General Assembly, and other higher education and talent pipeline officials, signed multiple bills into law today reinforcing Georgia's placement as the Top State for Talent.

"In order to be the best state in the country for business and economic growth, Georgia also has to be the Top State for Talent," said Governor Brian Kemp. "Our skilled and highly qualified workforce is a major reason why job creators keep coming to and expanding in our state. Today, I'm proud to sign legislation that further strengthens our workforce so we can remain the best place for opportunity well into the future, ensuring all Georgians can succeed no matter their zip code."

"I am proud to support our continued efforts to grow and support Georgia's workforce," said Lt. Governor Burt Jones. "We've made tremendous progress over the last few years in ensuring that every student, whether they are college bound or wanting to pursue a trade, has great opportunities to choose the best path forward for them."

“From streamlining professional licensing to strengthening educational opportunities, Georgia is leading the way to ensure our workforce is strong, equipped, and prepared for the jobs of tomorrow,” said Speaker of the House Jon Burns. “The House will continue to support our business community, strengthen our workforce, and invest in the opportunities that keep Georgia thriving for generations to come.”

Governor Kemp signed seven pieces of legislation, included below:

SB 556, sponsored by Senator Chuck Payne, was a legislative priority of Governor Kemp and codifies the Georgia DREAMS Scholarship program under the Georgia Student Finance Commission (GSFC). It also allows fine arts courses to count towards a student's HOPE GPA; establishes a scholarship program for medical students; requires TCSG and USG institutions to maintain a supply of opioid antagonists subject to community funding sources; increases the cap on contributions to 529 Plans and allows for a $2,000 tax credit for contributions to out of state 529 Plans until 2030; removes the requirement for part-time, work study students at TCSG institutions to make retirement contributions; and requires Georgia Lottery reserves to be held at whichever is greater of net proceeds and base lottery spend. This bill includes priorities of Speaker Jon Burns, USG, TCSG, and GSFC, and was supported by Representative Chuck Martin, Senator Max Burns, Representative Lee Hawkins, and Representative Carter Barrett.

HB 1328, sponsored by Representative Will Wade, allows for additional candidates to receive a University of North Georgia military scholarship subject to available funding.

HB 541, sponsored by Representative Katie Dempsey, expands the Tuition Equalization Grant program to students pursuing a baccalaureate degree in nursing at a proprietary institution accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education and has a National Council Licensure Examination four-year average pass rate if at least 80%.

SB 432, sponsored by Senate President Pro Tempore Larry Walker, is legislation supported by USG and TCSG that prevents tuition, technology fees, and other certain funds from lapsing annually through 2030.

SB 553, sponsored by Senator Bo Hatchett, reflects Governor Kemp's priority to improve Georgia's regulatory environment by establishing clear pathways to licensure for certain construction industry professions.

HB 1254, sponsored by Representative Matt Reeves, also builds on the Kemp Administration priority of regulatory reform, moving a number of licensing boards to the Secretary of State.

HB 1302, sponsored by Representative Matt Gambill, was a priority of Governor Kemp and is the culmination of his Top State for Talent Initiative. Known as the Education and Workforce Strategy Act, it renames the Governor's Office of Student Achievement (GOSA) to the Office of Education and Workforce Strategy (GOEWS) and empowers the office to coordinate with relevant state agencies on workforce development initiatives. It also attaches the State Workforce Development Board to GOEWS, requires combined Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) and Perkins plans, designates TCSG as the State Apprenticeship Agency, and creates one unified state workforce plan following the development of the statewide high-demand career list by HB 982 in 2024.

Governor Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp extend their appreciation to all those who contributed to the legislation signed today.