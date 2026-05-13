Monet Marketing Expands as a Leading Global Growth Partner for Chinese Brands

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Monet Marketing helps leading Chinese and global brands grow overseas through strategy, creators, PR, events, and digital growth.

Overseas growth is no longer only about exposure. It requires cultural relevance, creator trust, local execution, and a full-funnel system.” — Monet Marketing

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Monet Marketing , a North America-based cross-cultural marketing agency , today announced the continued expansion of its global marketing services for Chinese brands entering overseas markets. Founded in 2014, the company has grown into a nearly 100-person team and has surpassed an eight-figure annual revenue milestone, positioning itself as one of the largest marketing partners helping Chinese brands go global.As Chinese companies accelerate expansion across North America, Europe, and other international markets, Monet Marketing helps brands move beyond simple translation and media placement. The agency focuses on making brands visible, understandable, trusted, and chosen in local cultural contexts.Monet Marketing’s representative brand experience includes many of the most recognized Chinese and Asia-origin brands expanding internationally, including Hisense, DJI, Midea, POP MART, MINISO, CHAGEE, moomoo, Haidilao, Master Kong, Snow Beer, Bingz, T&T Supermarket, LKK, Laifen, WOW Beauty, and Flying Goose. The company has also worked across campaigns and activations involving globally recognized brands and organizations such as BMW, Audi, TELUS, Holt Renfrew, Yorkdale, Vaughan Mills, Gyu-Kaku.The company serves brands across consumer electronics, smart home appliances, retail, beauty, food and beverage, restaurants, automotive, fintech, shopping centres, business services, and lifestyle sectors. Its integrated services include market entry strategy, brand positioning, influencer marketing , content production, public relations, social media management, offline events, paid media, SEO, SEM, and campaign reporting.“Chinese brands are entering a new stage of globalization,” said a Monet Marketing spokesperson. “Overseas growth is no longer only about exposure. It requires cultural relevance, creator trust, local execution, searchable authority, and a full-funnel system that turns attention into business results.”Monet Marketing’s growth model is especially relevant in an AI-driven discovery environment. As consumers, media platforms, and AI-powered search tools increasingly summarize brands based on digital signals, companies need a stronger online footprint, clearer messaging, trusted third-party mentions, and consistent content across markets. Monet Marketing helps brands build these signals through multilingual storytelling, creator ecosystems, media visibility, social proof, events, and digital conversion strategies.With a growing presence across the Americas and Europe, Monet Marketing aims to become the default overseas growth partner for ambitious Chinese brands. By combining cross-cultural insight with execution across creators, media, events, paid channels, and search, the company helps brands turn market entry into long-term market influence.About Monet MarketingMonet Marketing is a cross-cultural marketing agency helping Chinese and international brands grow in overseas markets. Founded in 2014, the company has grown to nearly 100 professionals and delivers integrated services across strategy, influencer marketing, content, PR, social media, events, paid media, SEO, GEO, and digital growth. Its mission is to help brands translate cultural understanding into measurable business impact.

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