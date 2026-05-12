Global Speaker, Viral Creator, Disability Advocate Spencer West Holds Nothing Back With New Book Release, Breaking Free

Breaking Free by Spencer West, now available anywhere books are sold Spencer West, author of Breaking Free

Breaking Free: A raw, practical guide to shedding the expectations the world built around you and finding your way back to yourself

This is a rallying cry for everyone to embrace their authentic selves.” — Spencer West, author of Breaking Free

NEW YORK, NY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spencer West has spent two decades inspiring millions to live authentically. Today, he releases the book where he finally does it himself. Breaking Free : Stop Following Expectations and Start Following Yourself (Hay House) is available now in hardcover, e-book, and audiobook wherever books are sold.Part memoir, part practical guide, Breaking Free is West's most personal work to date. The book traces the invisible cost of living inside someone else's expectations and delivers a concrete framework for shedding them. Drawing on his own life, West introduces the concept of "The Trap," the identity we absorb before we're old enough to question it, and walks readers through the process of rediscovering who they are underneath it. Each chapter closes with structured reflection questions designed to move readers from insight to action."I want to help you live the life you were meant to live before the world dumped its expectations on you and shoved the real you into the shadows," West writes in the book's introduction. "This is a rallying cry for everyone to embrace their authentic selves."West knows that territory from the inside. Born with sacral agenesis, he lost his legs at age five and grew up navigating a world not built for him. He went on to summit Mount Kilimanjaro on his hands to raise more than $500,000 for clean water in Kenya, a feat that became a Toronto International Film Festival documentary. He opened the North American run of the Demi Lovato World Tour, has spoken alongside Natalie Portman, Martin Luther King III, and Jennifer Hudson, and his story has been featured by news outlets across the globe. Today he continues to inspire more than 4 million followers on TikTok alone, where he was named Canada's #1 Breakthrough Creator in 2021.Breaking Free is the most complete telling of West's story to date - a reckoning with his evolving understanding of disability justice and 2SLGBTQ+ identity, and a deeply practical guide for anyone who has ever felt the weight of a life that doesn't quite fit. West is one of the few public figures speaking openly from both lived experiences simultaneously.He's been waiting a long time to say all of this. Now everyone gets to hear it.About Breaking FreeBreaking Free: Stop Following Expectations and Start Following Yourself by Spencer West is published by Hay House LLC (Penguin Random House). On sale May 12, 2026. Hardcover ISBN: 978-1-4019-9870-7. Publisher's page: www.penguinrandomhouse.com About Spencer WestSpencer West is a globally recognized keynote speaker, author, content creator, and disability and 2SLGBTQ+ advocate based in Toronto. His documentary Redefine Possible: The Story of Spencer West premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. He is also the author of the bestselling memoir Standing Tall: My Journey. Learn more at www.spencer2thewest.com

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