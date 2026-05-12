SR1 College Preparatory & STEM Academy 3rd Graders Surpass State Reading Average in First Year of State Testing

Mississippi’s only STEM + College Prep charter school posts an 88% pass rate on the state’s 3rd grade ELA assessment

These results reflect the dedication of our scholars, educators and families who have worked together to build a culture of excellence from day one.” — La’Tesha Roby, Provost of SR1 CPSA

CANTON, MS, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SR1 College Preparatory & STEM Academy ( SR1 CPSA ), Mississippi’s first and only STEM-focused college preparatory charter school, announced today that 88% of its 3rd grade scholars passed the Mississippi English Language Arts (ELA) reading assessment on their first attempt — outperforming the 2025 statewide average of 77.3% by more than 10 percentage points.The results mark the school’s first year participating in Mississippi’s state accountability testing and position SR1 CPSA among the state’s top-performing schools in early literacy. The school also achieved 100% participation in the assessment.The milestone comes during the school’s third year of operation and reflects the impact of SR1 CPSA’s rigorous academic model, which combines STEM education with a college preparatory curriculum beginning in kindergarten.“These results reflect the dedication of our scholars, educators and families who have worked together to build a culture of excellence from day one,” said La’Tesha Roby, Provost of SR1 CPSA. “We are proud to see our students thriving academically and developing the confidence and critical thinking skills that will prepare them for lifelong success.”Mississippi has earned national recognition in recent years for significant gains in early literacy, often referred to as the “Mississippi Miracle.” SR1 CPSA’s first tested grade-level results contribute to that momentum while demonstrating the impact of personalized instruction, intentional literacy support and STEM-integrated learning.The school’s instructional approach, known as “The Vanguard Way,” emphasizes daily reading, small-group instruction, vocabulary development and individualized learning plans tailored to each scholar’s needs.Currently serving kindergarten through 3rd grade students, SR1 CPSA will expand to include 4th grade during the 2026–2027 school year.For enrollment information or to schedule a school tour, visit www.sr1cpsa.org or email info@sr1cpsa.org.About SR1 College Preparatory and STEM Academy (CPSA)SR1 College Preparatory & STEM Academy is a tuition-free public charter school in Canton, Mississippi, currently serving scholars in kindergarten through 3rd grade and expanding to 4th grade in the 2026–2027 school year. As Mississippi’s only STEM + College Prep charter school, SR1 CPSA delivers rigorous academics, intentional character development, and a strong focus on science, technology, engineering, and math — preparing every scholar for college and a lifetime of purposeful achievement. SR1 CPSA is currently enrolling K–4th grade for the upcoming school year.###

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