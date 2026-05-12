Traffic Advisory - Midway Boulevard between Darby Drive and Edgemere Street Intermittent Lane Closures May 12-13

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (May 11, 2026) – Midway Boulevard between Darby Drive and Edgemere Street will have intermittent lane closures 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday, May 12 through Wednesday, May 13 for Public Works crews to complete sidewalk repairs.

Travelers should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area.

The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones.

For information, contact Ryan Prince at Ryan.Prince@CharlotteCountyFl.gov.

###