RMA Special Vehicles and Ford Global Fleet Sales to Showcase Mission-Configured Platforms at Eurosatory 2026

RMA Special Vehicles and Ford Global Fleet Sales Mission-Configured Platforms at Eurosatory 2026 RMA Special Vehicles and Ford Global Fleet Sales F550 at Eurosatory 2026 RMA Special Vehicles and Ford Global Fleet Sales Ranger Super Duty at Eurosatory 2026

RMA SV and FGFS will showcase mission-configured vehicle platforms at Eurosatory 2026 for defence, security, and government operations.

By applying OEM‑grade engineering to proven platforms such as the Everest and Ranger Super Duty, RMA delivers vehicles that marry commercial efficiency with operational strength.” — Daren Ambrose, Managing Director, RMA Global Modifications

BANGKOK, THAILAND, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RMA Special Vehicles (RMA SV), in partnership with Ford Global Fleet Sales (FGFS), will present a portfolio of mission-configured vehicle platforms at Eurosatory 2026, taking place 15–19 June in Paris.At this year’s exhibition, four specialised vehicles will be displayed, demonstrating the combined capability of OEM-based platforms and advanced conversion engineering to meet the evolving mobility requirements of defence, security, and government operators.RMA Special Vehicles & Ford Global Fleet Sales showcase location: Hall 4, E193Daren Ambrose, Managing Director, RMA Global Modifications, said, “At Eurosatory 2026 we’re demonstrating the next stage in mission‑ready mobility. Defence and security operators face rising costs and unpredictable terrain. By applying OEM‑grade engineering to proven platforms such as the Everest and Ranger Super Duty, RMA delivers vehicles that marry commercial efficiency with operational strength. The result is simple: wherever the mission takes you, the vehicle is an asset you can rely on, not a constraint.From Light Utility to Heavy-Duty PlatformsThe line-up reflects a scalable approach to operational mobility:Light Utility Vehicle (FG-S) – A highly capable, truck-based SUV developed for field operations in demanding terrain. Built on Ford’s next-generation Everest platform, the FG-S combines 4x4 drivetrain capability with 800mm water wading, wide track stability, and up to 3,500 kg GVM. It incorporates mission features such as blackout and silent mode systems, heavy-duty underbody protection, and optional JP8 fuel compatibility, enabling operation across diverse fuel environments.Ford Ranger Super Duty Double Cab – Engineered for heavy-duty applications within a mid-size platform, delivering 4,500 kg towing, 1,800 kg payload, and an 8,000 kg GCM. Reinforced chassis architecture, upgraded driveline components, and a 3.0L V6 diesel powertrain (600Nm torque) enable high-performance deployment in military, emergency, and utility roles. The platform is designed for integration, with accessible mounting points for mission systems and compatibility with JP8 / F-34 fuels.\Ford F-550 Super Duty Chassis Cab – A heavy-duty platform designed for specialist upfit applications, including command vehicles, logistics trucks, and emergency response units. Offering up to 5,447 kg of payload capacity and 8,391 kg of towing capacity, along with high-output diesel powertrains and factory JP8 capability, the F-550 provides the foundation for large-scale, high-load operational requirements. A full professional right-hand-drive conversion is available, engineered specifically for right-hand-drive markets including the UK, Australia, and beyond: Same capability. Correct side. Properly done.Utility Task Vehicle (UTV) – An all-electric, compact, agile, and highly maneuverable vehicle designed for operational realities, enabling efficient transport of personnel, tools, and equipment through constrained environments. Unlike larger utility vehicles, it fits into helicopter bays, ship holds, and tight urban corridors. It can be charged from portable power sources and operates silently with a low heat signature. Confirmed military applications include casualty evacuation and air transport to forward positions. The UTV is built for rapid response operations, requiring no heavy infrastructure while delivering quiet, highly mobile capability.Integrated Engineering and Fleet DeliveryRMA Special Vehicles will highlight its end-to-end conversion capability, spanning design, engineering, validation, and production. Operating to OEM standards, RMA SV delivers role-specific configurations tailored to mission profiles including troop transport, field support, command and control, and specialist logistics. FGFS complements this with global fleet supply and deployment capability, enabling consistent vehicle specification, procurement, and lifecycle support across multiple regions and operational theatres.Designed for Modern Operational RequirementsAcross the platform range, key capabilities include:- Multi-terrain mobility and extended off-road performance- High payload and towing capacity across vehicle classes- Modular architectures supporting rapid reconfiguration- Integration readiness for communications and mission systems- Multi-fuel compatibility, including JP8, for operational flexibilityThis integrated approach enables defence and government operators to deploy adaptable, scalable vehicle fleets aligned to mission-specific requirements.Engaging the Defence EcosystemEurosatory 2026 provides a platform for RMA SV and FGFS to engage with defence organisations, procurement agencies, and system integrators seeking proven, cost-effective mobility solutions that bridge the gap between commercial platforms and specialised military applications.About RMA Special VehiclesRMA Special Vehicles (RMA SV), a division of RMA Group, is a global provider of mission-ready vehicle solutions for defence, security, and government operations. Built on OEM platforms, RMA SV specialises in the integration of mission systems, delivering fully engineered vehicles configured for roles including command and control, troop transport, field support, and specialist logistics. Capabilities span design, prototyping, validation, production, and lifecycle support, ensuring operational reliability in demanding environments. With a global manufacturing footprint and extensive experience in fleet programmes, RMA SV enables scalable deployment of interoperable vehicle solutions tailored to modern operational requirements.About Ford Global Fleet SalesFord Global Fleet Sales (FGFS) is Ford’s Global Export Distributor, delivering fleet solutions to government, defence, and commercial customers across more than 100 markets. With access to nearly the full Ford product portfolio, FGFS provides scalable vehicle programmes tailored to diverse operational requirements. Supported by engineering facilities across four continents, FGFS enables the development and integration of mission-specific vehicle configurations on Ford platforms. Since the 1980s, FGFS has delivered vehicle supply, after-sales support, and comprehensive fleet management systems, with particular expertise in supporting organisations operating in developing and post-conflict environments.For Press Inquiries: Foundeast

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