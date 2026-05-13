Reinhausen Manufacturing Inc. Becomes Reinhausen Inc., Reflecting Expanded Portfolio; Services, Automation Solutions

The standalone version of ETOS® lets you evaluate and record all relevant operating data of your power transformer, such as monitoring the tap-changer or evaluating transformer utilization. ETOS® helps with focused planning of operation and maintenance. Main Office Location of Reinhausen Inc. in Humboldt Tennessee United States. Reinhausen Inc. Logo

Name change recognizes company's growth beyond manufacturing to include substation and transformer service, automation systems, and asset management solutions

While manufacturing remains core to who we are, it doesn't tell the full story. Today, we provide our customers with comprehensive solutions that span service, automation, and digital intelligence.” — Robert Vary, CEO of Reinhausen Inc.

HUMBOLDT, NC, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reinhausen Manufacturing Inc., a leading provider of products and services for the power industry, today announced it has officially changed its name to Reinhausen Inc. , effective May 1, 2026. The name change reflects the company's significant growth beyond its manufacturing roots to become a comprehensive solutions provider with an expanding portfolio that includes substation and transformer service solutions, ETOS(Embedded Transformer Operating System) automation, and TESSAAPM 2.0 digital asset management software."We've simply outgrown the name Reinhausen Manufacturing," said Robert Vary, CEO and President of Reinhausen Inc. "While manufacturing remains core to who we are, it no longer tells the full story. Today, we provide our customers with comprehensive solutions that span service, automation, and digital intelligence. Our new name reflects the breadth of what we deliver and positions us to continue growing alongside our customers' evolving needs."Over the years, the company has significantly expanded its capabilities to serve customers across the power industry. Beyond its core manufacturing operations, the company has built a growing portfolio of services and solutions designed to help customers maintain, optimize, and get more value from their critical power infrastructure. This evolution from a manufacturing-focused operation to a comprehensive solutions and technology provider drove the decision to update the company name.The U.S. subsidiary, established in 1987 in Tennessee, has been a cornerstone of the company's North American operations. As the business expanded its service offerings, automation capabilities, and digital solutions, leadership recognized that the "Manufacturing" name no longer captured the full value the company delivers to its customers and partners."Our customers rely on us for much more than manufactured products," added Vary. "They count on our service expertise, our automation technology, and our digital tools to make smarter decisions about their assets. The name Reinhausen Inc. embraces all of that. It's a name that can grow with us as we continue to innovate and expand the ways we serve our customers."The name change is limited to the company's legal name and will not affect existing contracts, agreements, or business relationships. All current terms and commitments remain in effect, and customers and partners can expect the same level of service, quality, and innovation they have come to rely on.

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