Inclusion Takes Center Stage as Broomfield Senior with Down Syndrome Chosen as Graduation Speaker
Broomfield High School senior Elizabeth Walter, who has Down syndrome, has been selected as a student speaker for the 2026 graduation ceremony.
BROOMFIELD, Colo. Elizabeth Walter, a graduating senior at Broomfield High School,
has been selected as a student speaker for the school’s 2026 graduation ceremony at
the CU Events Center in Boulder on Monday, May 18.
Elizabeth, who has Down syndrome, has become a familiar and valued part of the
Broomfield High School community during her time there. Her selection as a graduation
speaker is being celebrated by classmates, educators, family members, and the
broader disability community as a reflection of what can happen when students are
given meaningful opportunities, strong support systems, and a true sense of belonging
within their schools.
Throughout high school, Elizabeth was supported by teachers, staff, peers, and
programs that encouraged her growth, independence, and participation in all aspects of
student life. Those who know her describe her as funny, determined, hardworking, and
someone who brings joy and energy to the people around her. Her involvement in
theater, choir, unified sports, best buddies, and pottery has been educational, inclusive
and fulfilling. One of her most notable accomplishments is leading the “Queen’s Team”
each year for the Rocky Mountain Down Syndrome Association’s Step Up for Down
Syndrome Walk. Since she started leading her team back in 2011, she’s raised over
$400,000 for vital programs for families in our region.
After graduation, Elizabeth will attend two college summer experience programs at
Auburn University and the University of North Florida before returning to Colorado in
August to spend next school year in the Boulder Valley School District Transitions
program. Her long-term goal is to be accepted into one of the nationally recognized
postsecondary residential college certificate programs for students with intellectual
disabilities.
“For so many families, this is the kind of moment they hope their child gets to
experience,” said Heidi Haines, Executive Director of the Rocky Mountain Down
Syndrome Association. “What makes this story so special is not only Elizabeth herself,
but the community around her. Broomfield High School created a place where she was
able to thrive, be included, and be celebrated right alongside her peers. It is wonderful
to see inclusion recognized in such a visible and meaningful way.”
Elizabeth’s speech is sure to be a really special moment, not just for her family, but for
the entire Broomfield community that has supported and celebrated her along the way.
Graduation Ceremony Information
Monday, May 18, 2026
7:00 p.m.
CU Events Center
950 Regent Drive
Boulder, CO 80309
For media inquiries or interview opportunities, please contact:
Heidi Haines
Executive Director
Rocky Mountain Down Syndrome Association
Heidi Haines
Rocky Mountain Down Syndrome
+1 303-797-1699
heidih@rmdsa.org
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