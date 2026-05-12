Inclusion Takes Center Stage as Broomfield Senior with Down Syndrome Chosen as Graduation Speaker

Elizabeth Walter Senior photo

Broomfield High School senior Elizabeth Walter, who has Down syndrome, has been selected as a student speaker for the 2026 graduation ceremony.

“For so many families, this is the kind of moment they hope their child gets to experience,”” — Heidi Haines, Executive Director RMDSA

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Broomfield High School Senior with Down Syndrome Selected as Graduation SpeakerBROOMFIELD, Colo. Elizabeth Walter, a graduating senior at Broomfield High School,has been selected as a student speaker for the school’s 2026 graduation ceremony atthe CU Events Center in Boulder on Monday, May 18.Elizabeth, who has Down syndrome, has become a familiar and valued part of theBroomfield High School community during her time there. Her selection as a graduationspeaker is being celebrated by classmates, educators, family members, and thebroader disability community as a reflection of what can happen when students aregiven meaningful opportunities, strong support systems, and a true sense of belongingwithin their schools.Throughout high school, Elizabeth was supported by teachers, staff, peers, andprograms that encouraged her growth, independence, and participation in all aspects ofstudent life. Those who know her describe her as funny, determined, hardworking, andsomeone who brings joy and energy to the people around her. Her involvement intheater, choir, unified sports, best buddies, and pottery has been educational, inclusiveand fulfilling. One of her most notable accomplishments is leading the “Queen’s Team”each year for the Rocky Mountain Down Syndrome Association’s Step Up for DownSyndrome Walk. Since she started leading her team back in 2011, she’s raised over$400,000 for vital programs for families in our region.After graduation, Elizabeth will attend two college summer experience programs atAuburn University and the University of North Florida before returning to Colorado inAugust to spend next school year in the Boulder Valley School District Transitionsprogram. Her long-term goal is to be accepted into one of the nationally recognizedpostsecondary residential college certificate programs for students with intellectualdisabilities.“For so many families, this is the kind of moment they hope their child gets toexperience,” said Heidi Haines, Executive Director of the Rocky Mountain DownSyndrome Association. “What makes this story so special is not only Elizabeth herself,but the community around her. Broomfield High School created a place where she wasable to thrive, be included, and be celebrated right alongside her peers. It is wonderfulto see inclusion recognized in such a visible and meaningful way.”Elizabeth’s speech is sure to be a really special moment, not just for her family, but forthe entire Broomfield community that has supported and celebrated her along the way.Graduation Ceremony InformationMonday, May 18, 20267:00 p.m.CU Events Center950 Regent DriveBoulder, CO 80309For media inquiries or interview opportunities, please contact:Heidi HainesExecutive DirectorRocky Mountain Down Syndrome Association

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