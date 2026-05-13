IRefer Club

The company is expanding its machine-readable visibility infrastructure as modern search increasingly shifts toward recommendation-driven discovery.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IRefer Club unveils the Champion Program at Web Summit Vancouver 2026 this week, calling on entrepreneurs, connectors, marketers, consultants, creators, and local business advocates to bring businesses into the next era of search by helping them Get Found and Be Chosen across modern search and discovery systems in what the company describes as “The Great Morph” of online searches.

“Our mission is bigger than SEO,” said Dean Jessop, Founder of IRefer Club. Local businesses are no longer being found online, and communities are losing visibility, connection, and part of what makes them unique.

The Canadian technology company--selected as an official ALPHA Startup at Web Summit Vancouver 2026--says the internet is rapidly shifting away from traditional search rankings toward AI-driven recommendations, where businesses are increasingly being selected, summarized, and recommended through conversational and recommendation-driven search experiences instead of simply appearing in traditional search results.

Companies like OpenAI and Google have accelerated the shift toward AI-generated answers, summaries, and recommendation-driven discovery, creating new visibility challenges for businesses that fail to adapt to rapidly evolving search environments.

“We are entering a completely different era of visibility,” Jessop said. “Businesses were forced to compete for rankings. Now they are competing to be understood, trusted, and chosen by AI. Many businesses are not prepared for that shift.”

IRefer Club says some businesses using its visibility infrastructure have begun appearing in search ecosystems even without traditional websites, demonstrating how structured entity visibility and geographic clarity are becoming increasingly important in search discovery.

IRefer Club's proprietary C.A.I.T.L.Y.N. (Comprehensive Artificial Intelligence Targeted Location Yield Network) engine, the company’s structured visibility system, strengthens machine-readable visibility through GEO (Generative Engine Optimization), AI Search Optimization, structured entity authority, geographic relevance systems, and its proprietary Digital Handshake infrastructure.

Businesses enter detailed information through a guided online portal, where the C.A.I.T.L.Y.N. engine works to strengthen digital clarity and geographic relevance.

The company is exhibiting Thursday at Booth A2-28 in the ALPHA startup area during Web Summit Vancouver.

At the center of the company’s latest offering is the newly introduced Champion Program—a community-driven initiative designed to guide local businesses through the changing AI search landscape.

IRefer Club describes Champions as local visibility advocates connecting businesses to modern discovery and evolving search systems, rather than focusing on traditional sales models.

Small businesses do not need more hype. They need people who understand what is changing and who are able to guide them through it. Jessop went on to say, “Champions connect businesses taking their first step into the AI era, helping secure their place in the future of discovery by enabling them to Get Found and Be Chosen.”

Businesses can join the IRefer Club platform for $25 per month, while Champions who introduce businesses to the network receive recurring rewards tied to active business memberships.

The company says the structure was designed to encourage long-term support, visibility guidance, and stronger local business discovery rather than short-term sales activity.

As AI-driven discovery changes how businesses are found online, IRefer Club says its focus remains on strengthening digital clarity, trust, and geographic relevance across evolving digital discovery networks.

More information about IRefer Club, the Champion Program, and next-generation business visibility infrastructure can be found on the company’s website.

About IRefer Club

IRefer Club is a Canadian technology company focused on GEO (Generative Engine Optimization), AI Search Optimization, and next-generation business visibility infrastructure. Through its Digital Handshake system and proprietary C.A.I.T.L.Y.N. engine, IRefer Club strengthens structured trust signals, geographic relevance, and entity authority to improve visibility across Google, AI systems, maps, voice search, and modern discovery platforms.

IRefer Club’s infrastructure is designed to help businesses strengthen digital clarity, structured trust, geographic relevance, and machine-readable entity recognition across evolving digital discovery environments. The company’s visibility framework supports modern discovery environments where AI systems increasingly summarize, evaluate, and recommend businesses instead of relying solely on traditional search rankings.

Join IRefer Be Found by Google, Be Chosen by AI

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