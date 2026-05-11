Senator Lena Gonzalez Presents $1 Million for Avalon’s Historic Green Pleasure Pier Improvements

Avalon, CA – On May 8, 2026 Senator Lena Gonzalez (D-Long Beach) joined local officials, community members and local businesses in Avalon to present a check for $1 million in state funding to support critical improvements to the historic Green Pleasure Pier.

Today, the Green Pleasure Pier serves as a central hub for Avalon’s waterfront economy and community life, welcoming residents and visitors alike to enjoy scenic coastal views, water activities, fishing, restaurants, and local businesses. Marine infrastructure is critical to Avalon’s economy, tourism industry, and quality of life, making ongoing investments essential to preserve its structural integrity and ensure it remains safe and operational for future generations.

The $1 million investment will support replacement of the Pier’s deck, the primary walking surface used daily by residents, businesses, and visitors. These improvements will help protect a historic landmark, modernize critical waterfront infrastructure, and enhance safety and accessibility along Avalon’s waterfront.

With Long Beach preparing to host several events during the 2028 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games, the project will also help position Avalon to welcome visitors seeking to experience the region’s coastal destinations.

“As we prepare to welcome visitors from around the world ahead of the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, it is critical that we invest in infrastructure that supports our local economy and preserves iconic community spaces for future generations. I’m proud to have helped secure funding for this project to support our local residents and small businesses and I look forward to the project breaking ground later this year,” said Senator Lena Gonzalez.

Photos from the event are available here: https://bit.ly/GP-PierRepairs

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Senator Lena Gonzalez proudly represents one million residents in California’s 33rd Senate District, which encompasses Southeast Los Angeles, the City and Port of Long Beach, Lakewood, Signal Hill, and Catalina Island. She serves as Chair of the California Latino Legislative Caucus and is a dedicated advocate on key priorities that impact Californians from economic development and environmental justice to LGBTQ+ and women’s rights, digital equity and more. Senator Gonzalez has championed major policies, including broadband for all, expanding paid sick leave, advancing clean transportation incentives, and ending neighborhood oil drilling. She lives in Long Beach with her family. To learn more, visit www.sen.ca.gov/gonzalez.