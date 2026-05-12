Girls Soccer Network Announces Ultima Replenisher as Official Hydration Sponsor of SocceristaFest

Ultima Replenisher joins SocceristaFest as Official Hydration Sponsor for the June 13 event in Walnut Creek, California. SocceristaFest speakers include leaders in sports nutrition, performance, mindset, media, and college soccer development. SocceristaFest brings together players, parents, coaches, and leaders for a day of soccer, education, and community in Walnut Creek, California.

Ultima Replenisher joins SocceristaFest as Official Hydration Sponsor, supporting wellness, performance, and the next generation of female athletes.

We’re excited to partner with Ultima to support hydration, wellness, and performance for the next generation of female athletes.” — Jennifer Gruskoff

WALNUT CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Girls Soccer Network (GSN) is proud to announce Ultima Replenisher as an official sponsor of SocceristaFest, the one-day festival and cultural summit for girls’ soccer taking place June 13, 2026 at COPA Soccer Training Center.As an Official Hydration Sponsor, Ultima Replenisher joins a growing lineup of mission-driven partners supporting the next generation of female athletes through education, wellness, community, and sport.SocceristaFest, produced by Girls Soccer Network, will bring together players, parents, coaches, and leaders from across the girls’ game for a day that blends soccer culture, personal development, and live experiences. The event will feature professional player meet-and-greets, keynote speakers, interactive activations, workshops, and conversations centered around performance, mindset, nutrition, leadership, and the future of women’s sports.“Hydration is such an important part of performance, recovery, focus, and overall well-being, especially for young female athletes,” said Jennifer Gruskoff, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Girls Soccer Network. “What really stood out to us about Ultima was their thoughtful approach to hydration and the conversations they’re having around supporting athletes, parents, and families in a more holistic way. We’re excited to have them as part of SocceristaFest.”Ultima Replenisher is known for its electrolyte drink mixes designed to support daily hydration without sugar, calories or artificial sweeteners. During conversations leading up to the partnership, the brand shared its perspective on the evolving role hydration plays not only in sports performance but also in daily wellness foractive families and young athletes.Girls Soccer Network and Ultima Replenisher are currently collaborating on activation plans for SocceristaFest, with a focus on creating meaningful hydration experiences for attendees during the summer event.“SocceristaFest represents the kind of community-centered event we’re excited to support,” said Gretchen Holquist, VP of marketing at Ultima Replenisher. “We love the emphasis on girls’ sports, education, and overall wellness, and we’re looking forward to being part of a day that celebrates athletes both on and off the field.”The partnership also reflects shared values around supporting girls in sports and creating spaces where young athletes feel empowered, educated, and inspired.SocceristaFest is part of the broader movement surrounding the growth of women’s soccer in the United States and has been recognized as an official U.S. Soccer Forward Festival leading into the 2026 FIFA World Cup.For more information about SocceristaFest, visit Girls Soccer Network.About Girls Soccer NetworkGirls Soccer Network is a leading digital media and community platform dedicated to the women’s and girls’ game. Through storytelling, mentorship, events, podcasts, and original content, GSN supports and celebrates the next generation of female footballers from youth soccer to the pros.About Ultima ReplenisherUltima Replenisher is a balanced, feel-good electrolyte drink mix designed to fit into your daily routine. With the six essential electrolytes you need to replenish daily, plus vitamin C and zinc, Ultima delivers refreshing hydration with zero sugar, calories, or carbs. Sweetened with organic stevia and made with plant-based flavors and colors, it’s vegan, non-GMO certified, keto- and paleo-friendly, and free from gluten and soy. With 14 delicious flavors, including fun Mocktinis, Ultima helps you hydrate better, every day

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