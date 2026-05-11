Senator Susan Rubio Honored with Phoenix Award by Survivor Justice Center for Leadership on Domestic Violence…

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — California State Senator Susan Rubio was honored with the prestigious Phoenix Award by the Survivor Justice Center in recognition of her extensive leadership and advocacy to protect survivors of domestic violence, human trafficking, and sexual exploitation across California.

The award was presented during the organization’s annual gala in Hollywood, where actress and advocate Alyssa Milano was also recognized with the Voice for Justice Award for her work and advocacy supporting immigrant communities.

“As a survivor of domestic violence myself, this work is deeply personal,” said Senator Rubio. “For too many survivors, speaking up is only the beginning of the battle. Survivors continue to face fear, intimidation, trauma, and systems that too often fail to protect them. That is why I have made it my mission to fight for stronger protections, greater accountability, and meaningful justice for survivors throughout California.”

Throughout her time in the California State Senate, Senator Rubio has authored and championed legislation focused on protecting survivors and strengthening public safety. Her efforts include measures to strengthen restraining order protections, combat human trafficking, close loopholes in sex offender laws, improve court accessibility for survivors, and increase protections for victims navigating the justice system.

The Survivor Justice Center recognized Senator Rubio’s continued partnership with advocates, legal organizations, survivors, and community leaders working to support vulnerable individuals and families.

“I am incredibly humbled to receive this recognition from an organization that works every single day to walk alongside survivors during some of the most difficult moments of their lives,” Rubio added. “Organizations like the Survivor Justice Center are critical because survivors deserve advocates who will fight for them, believe them, and help them reclaim their voices.”

Senator Rubio also thanked Carmen McDonald and the entire Survivor Justice Center team for their leadership and dedication to survivor-centered advocacy and justice.

The evening brought together survivors, attorneys, judges, advocates, elected officials, and community leaders committed to advancing protections for victims of abuse and exploitation throughout California.