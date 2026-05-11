Safir Shamsi of Rodeo Realty Lists Striking New Architectural Residence in Culver City’s Highly Coveted Carlson Park

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Safir Shamsi of Rodeo Realty lists an extraordinary new construction residence has arrived on one of Carlson Park’s most sought-after streets, offering a rare blend of sophisticated architecture, refined materiality, and elevated California living. Located at 4333 Vinton Avenue in the heart of Culver City, this newly completed designer home is offered at $4,995,000.

Thoughtfully conceived from the ground up with a bold architectural vision, the approximately 4,000-square-foot residence sits on a 6,762-square-foot lot and delivers an exceptional indoor-outdoor lifestyle moments from downtown Culver City’s acclaimed restaurants, boutiques, and cultural attractions.

Defined by expansive walls of glass, abundant natural light, and a seamless open floor plan, the home was designed to balance intimate daily living with effortless entertaining. At the center of the residence is a chef’s kitchen that combines understated luxury with exceptional functionality, featuring a monumental island with generous storage, custom walnut cabinetry, integrated appliances, and direct connectivity to the living and dining spaces. A dedicated wet bar adorned with dramatic book-matched silver wind travertine further elevates the entertaining experience, while every finish throughout the home reflects warmth, texture, and timeless sophistication.

The residence offers four spacious en suite bedrooms, each carefully designed to provide privacy and comfort, in addition to an upstairs lounge that serves as a flexible secondary living space. The primary suite is a serene retreat, showcasing generous proportions, soft natural light, a large walk-in closet, and a spa-inspired bath highlighted by a custom fusion marble-paneled shower and soaking tub. Sliding glass doors open to an oversized private patio, enhancing the suite’s tranquil atmosphere.

Outdoors, the backyard has been transformed into a resort-like sanctuary designed for both relaxation and entertaining. Curated landscaping surrounds sculptural built-in seating centered around a fire pit, while a separate lounge area, built-in BBQ, and outdoor dining terrace complete the thoughtfully designed setting.

Representing a rare opportunity to own a brand-new architectural residence in one of Culver City’s most desirable neighborhoods, 4333 Vinton Avenue is a showcase of exceptional design, craftsmanship, and modern luxury where architecture and lifestyle converge.

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