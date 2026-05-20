TrustImmi Emerges as One of Canada's Fastest-Growing Platforms for Finding Immigration Consultants

TrustImmi - Find Immigration Consultants in Canada TrustImmi - Connecting Immigrants with Trusted Professionals

TrustImmi connects users with 6,500+ licensed consultants across 39 cities, driving 70K users and 500+ enquiries via simple, verified search.

CANADA, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a remarkably short span, TrustImmi (trustimmi.ca) has rapidly positioned itself as one of Canada’s fastest-growing and most trusted platforms for connecting consumers with licensed immigration consultants (RCICs). Built with a strong focus on transparency, usability, and verified information, the platform is transforming how newcomers and residents find reliable immigration support.Over the past few months, TrustImmi has experienced significant growth across key performance metrics. The platform now features over 6,500 immigration consultants across 39 cities, alongside 7,500+ profile views, 500+ enquiries, and rapidly rising user engagement. In just 28 days this April, TrustImmi surpassed 70,000 active users, marking an extraordinary growth surge of over 2,500%.This rapid adoption highlights a clear market need: a trustworthy, easy-to-use platform where users can confidently discover verified immigration professionals.Built for Trust, Designed for SimplicityTrustImmi’s growth is rooted in its user-first approach. The platform aggregates publicly available data on licensed consultants and enhances it with intuitive features that simplify the search experience.Users can:- Browse consultants by city, language, and specialization- Access verified RCIC profiles- Easily view contact details and engagement options- Navigate a mobile-friendly, fast-loading interfaceThe platform’s clean design and structured experience make it especially effective for users navigating Canada’s immigration system for the first time. Features like language-based discovery (Punjabi, Hindi, Mandarin, Spanish, Arabic, Tagalog) further improve accessibility for diverse communities.TrustImmi’s expertise-based search experience helps users quickly connect with immigration consultants who focus on their specific needs — from Express Entry and study permits to business immigration, work permits, and spousal sponsorships. By organizing consultants into clearly defined immigration categories, the platform simplifies what can otherwise feel like an overwhelming search process. This structured discovery approach makes it easier for newcomers to find professionals with relevant experience for their unique immigration goals.Strong Engagement Across Canadian CitiesTrustImmi’s growth is geographically diverse, with strong traction in both major metropolitan areas and emerging markets:Toronto leads as the top traffic source, contributing the largest share of users and demonstrating strong conversion performance. Vancouver follows as the second-largest market, also showing consistently high engagement and conversions. Calgary ranks third, contributing meaningful volume with solid conversion outcomes. Mid-sized cities such as Montreal, Edmonton, Surrey, and Ottawa each contribute steady traffic, with Edmonton standing out for particularly strong conversion efficiency. Smaller markets like Burnaby and Gatineau, while lower in volume, show exceptionally high conversion behavior, indicating strong user intent.These patterns highlight not only national reach but also deep trust and engagement across regions of varying size.Founder Perspective“Finding a trustworthy immigration consultant shouldn’t feel overwhelming,” said Founder of TrustImmi. “We built TrustImmi to simplify that process—by making verified information easily accessible, improving transparency, and designing a platform that’s intuitive for anyone to use, especially on mobile. The growth we’re seeing is a strong signal that people are looking for a more reliable way to make these important decisions.”Becoming the Go-To Platform for Immigration DiscoveryAs immigration continues to be a critical journey for many, TrustImmi is quickly becoming a go-to destination for individuals seeking credible, verified guidance.Unlike generic directories, TrustImmi emphasizes:- Verification-first profiles- Structured, searchable consultant data- Intuitive and mobile-optimized design- A frictionless user journey from discovery to contactThe platform’s growing number of verified profiles and increasing enquiry volume reflect strong trust from both consumers and consultants.Looking AheadWith continued investment in product development, SEO-driven growth, and enhanced verification processes, TrustImmi is well-positioned to further strengthen its role as Canada’s most reliable immigration consultant discovery platform.About TrustImmiTrustImmi(trustimmi.ca) is a Canada-based platform that helps users find licensed immigration consultants (RCICs) through a verified, user-friendly directory. By combining public data with intuitive design, TrustImmi simplifies the process of discovering trusted immigration professionals.

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