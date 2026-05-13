Nexford University Launches Campaign Around a New Workforce Role: The AI Translator

Nexford University

The online university says companies don't have an AI problem — they have a people problem. MSAI (Masters of Science in Artificial Intelligence)

WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nexford University today announced the launch of its AI Translator campaign, a national brand and enrollment push centered on a workforce reality most companies are only beginning to name: they've bought the AI, but they don't have the people who can operationalize it.

"The AI Translator is not a buzzword for us, explains Patrick Thorton, Chief Product Officer at Nexford University. It is the skill profile we believe modern organizations urgently need: professionals who can understand AI systems, ask the right business questions, interpret outputs, and turn insight into action. Nexford’s curriculum was designed around that intersection of technical fluency, business judgment, and practical execution."

"Every company has a version of this problem," said Ragen Dodson, Head of Marketing at Nexford University. "They've invested in AI tools. They have engineers who built the systems. But in the meeting room, nobody can explain what the AI is actually doing — or turn it into a decision. That's not a technical failure. That's a talent gap. The AI Translator is the professional who closes it."

The Role Companies Can't Post Yet

The AI Translator isn't a job title that shows up cleanly on LinkedIn. It's a function — someone with enough AI fluency to direct the tools, enough business acumen to connect output to strategy, and enough communication ability to translate between both sides of the table.

Nexford's MSAI curriculum was built around this exact skill profile: Python and SQL for data literacy, AWS and cloud infrastructure for deployment context, automation and AI integration for practical execution, and business strategy for real-world application. The degree is 100% online, self-paced, and designed for working professionals — no career pause required.

Why Now

A 2023 IBM survey found that 40% of the global workforce will need to reskill within three years due to AI. But the majority of AI education options push learners toward either full technical engineering or surface-level AI literacy. Nexford's argument is that the highest-leverage role sits in between — and that almost nobody is training for it deliberately.

"Bootcamps teach you to prompt. Engineering programs teach you to build. We're building the person who runs it for the business," Ragen added.

Campaign Details

The AI Translator campaign runs across paid social, organic search, video, and email — targeting mid-career professionals in business operations, strategy, product, and analytics who are watching AI reshape their industries and want to stay ahead of it, not behind it.

Campaign creative centers on a real tension: the gap between "we have AI" and "AI is working for us." All assets are built around proof — actual curriculum tools, learner outcomes, and employer-relevant skill sets — not aspirational language.

About Nexford University

Nexford University is an online American university accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC). Its educational programs are designed for working professionals globally, combining accredited degree credentials with applied, career-relevant skill building. Nexford serves learners across more than 100+ countries.

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