Right Law Group Expands Criminal Defense and DUI Services to Adams County, Colorado

Right Law Group: Colorado Criminal Defense Attorneys & DUI Lawyers Right Law Group

Colorado criminal defense firm, Right Law Group, now serving Adams County residents facing felony, misdemeanor, and DUI charges.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Right Law Group, a Colorado criminal defense and DUI law firm staffed by former prosecutors, today announced the expansion of its legal services to Adams County, Colorado. Adams County residents in Brighton, Thornton, Westminster, Commerce City, Northglenn, and Federal Heights now have access to the firm's criminal defense representation at the Adams County Court in Brighton.Right Law Group's attorneys bring 45+ years of combined legal experience, with each attorney having served as a prosecutor or deputy district attorney before moving to criminal defense. That time on the prosecution side shapes how the firm reads cases, spots weaknesses in the government's evidence, and builds defense strategies for each client.Criminal Defense Coverage Now Includes Adams CountyAdams County is one of Colorado's most populated counties, stretching from Westminster and Thornton in the south to Brighton in the north. Residents there face the same criminal charges as anywhere else in the state: DUI, drug offenses, assault, theft, domestic violence , and traffic felonies. Until now, finding experienced criminal defense counsel often meant driving to Denver or Colorado Springs.Right Law Group now handles criminal defense cases in nine Colorado counties:• Adams County (new)• Arapahoe County• Denver County• Douglas County• El Paso County• Fremont County• Jefferson County• Pueblo County• Teller CountyAdams County criminal cases are adjudicated at the Adams County Justice Center, located at 1100 Judicial Center Drive, Brighton, CO 80601. Right Law Group attorneys are prepared to appear in Adams County District Court and County Court.A Former-Prosecutor Perspective on Every Adams County CaseEvery attorney at Right Law Group worked as a prosecutor or deputy district attorney in Colorado before switching to defense. They know how charging decisions get made, how prosecutors evaluate evidence, and where criminal cases tend to fall apart.In an Adams County case, that background means the firm's attorneys can look at:• How the Adams County District Attorney's office is likely to evaluate the strength of evidence• Where gaps or weaknesses in the prosecution's case may exist• Whether police or investigative procedures were followed correctly under Colorado law• What range of outcomes a case may realistically involve, based on the facts and applicable statutesCriminal Defense and DUI Services Available to Adams County ResidentsRight Law Group handles criminal defense cases in Adams County across a wide range of charge types: DUI and DWAI , including first offense, repeat offense, and felony DUI under C.R.S. § 42-4-1301• Drug offenses: possession, distribution, and manufacturing (C.R.S. § 18-18-101 et seq.)• Assault: first, second, and third degree (C.R.S. § 18-3-201 through 204)• Domestic violence-related charges (C.R.S. § 18-6-800 et seq.)• Theft, burglary, and property crimes• Traffic offenses and vehicular crimes, including vehicular assault (C.R.S. § 18-3-205)• Weapons charges (C.R.S. § 18-12-101 et seq.)• Felony charges across all classification levels under Colorado law• Misdemeanor charges in Adams County CourtStatement from Right Law Group“Expanding to Adams County reflects our commitment to making experienced, former-prosecutor-backed, criminal defense available to more Coloradans. Whether someone is facing a first DUI in Thornton or a felony charge in Brighton, they deserve representation that understands both sides of the criminal justice process. We are ready to serve Adams County.” - Right Law GroupTrusted by Colorado Clients Across Nine CountiesRight Law Group has more than 700 five-star client reviews across its Colorado locations. The firm offers free initial consultations and is available 24/7 by phone, text, or live chat. Arrests happen at any hour, and the firm is set up to respond accordingly.The firm also offers discounts for active-duty military members, veterans, and first responders.About Right Law GroupRight Law Group is a Colorado criminal defense and DUI law firm whose attorneys are former prosecutors and deputy district attorneys. The firm brings 45+ years of combined legal experience to every case and serves clients across nine Colorado counties from four office locations. Right Law Group is available 24/7 and offers free initial consultations. The firm's guiding principle: The Right Defense Matters.Office Locations• Colorado Springs: 5030 Boardwalk Dr., Suite 225, Colorado Springs, CO 80919• Denver: 730 17th St., Suite 924, Denver, CO 80202• Castle Rock: 115 Wilcox St., Suite 268, Castle Rock, CO 80104• Highlands Ranch: 1745 Shea Center Dr., Suite 400, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129

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