Journalist Georgia Fort Reflects on Frontline Reporting as George Floyd Anniversary Approaches with Protect the Press

Midwest Emmy-Award winning producer Georgia Fort Georgia Fort, independent journalist

As George Floyd Anniversary Approaches, Journalist Georgia Fort Reflects on Frontline Reporting and Launches “Protect the Press” Initiative

Being in the courtroom during Chauvin’s sentencing was one of the most surreal moments of my career. It was about the truth being seen and documented by someone from the community that had lived it.” — Georgia Fort

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the sixth anniversary of George Floyd’s murder on May 25 approaches, Minneapolis journalist Georgia Fort is reflecting on her experience covering one of the most consequential moments in recent American history while continuing her advocacy for press freedom and independent journalism.Fort, an independent journalist and three-time Midwest Emmy Award-winning producer, recently delivered a commencement address during Howard University’s Cathy Hughes School of Communications recognition ceremony. She is currently speaking publicly about the challenges facing journalism, political polarization, and her national initiative, Protect the Press, which focuses on defending First Amendment rights and supporting independent media.With nearly two decades of reporting experience, Fort has held leadership positions including Vice President of the Minnesota chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists. Her reporting has centered on issues involving community accountability, public policy, and social justice.During the Derek Chauvin sentencing proceedings in 2021, Fort was one of only two reporters granted access inside the courtroom. As the anniversary of George Floyd’s murder approaches, she says the experience continues to shape her understanding of journalism’s role during historic moments.“Being in the courtroom during Derek Chauvin’s sentencing was one of the most surreal moments of my career,” Fort said. “I felt the weight of what that moment meant to people across the world. It wasn’t just about the verdict — it was about documenting history from the perspective of someone connected to the community impacted by it. That experience reinforced the responsibility journalists have to bear witness during pivotal moments.”Fort is also the founder of the Center for Broadcast Journalism, an organization focused on training emerging and diverse media professionals. She currently leads Power 104.7 FM, a 24-hour news and music station serving North Minneapolis, the community where she was raised.Through her Emmy-winning program Here’s the Truth, Fort reports on issues related to public accountability, civic engagement, and underrepresented communities. Her work emphasizes community-based journalism and independent media coverage.In addition to her reporting work, Fort has spoken publicly about balancing journalism and motherhood while covering issues affecting communities across the country. She says those experiences continue to inform her perspective on the future of media and civic discourse.Fort is available for interviews to discuss the evolving media landscape, the role of independent journalism, and the goals of the Protect the Press initiative ahead of the May 25 anniversary commemorations.About Protect The PressProtect the Press is a civic initiative focused on supporting press freedom and raising public awareness around First Amendment protections. The initiative includes public events, educational outreach, and coalition-building efforts centered on the role of journalism in democratic institutions and civic accountability.

George Fort's commencement speech at Howard University's Hughes School of Communications recognition ceremony

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