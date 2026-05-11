Alabama State Bar Announces New Member Benefit: Permanent Life Insurance with Long-Term Care Protection Available to Members & Spouses

The Alabama State Bar is pleased to announce a new member benefit available to members and their spouses: permanent life insurance with long-term care protection designed to help safeguard your financial future and protect what matters most.

Enrollment is open now through July 31, 2026.

To learn more, get pricing, and enroll, visit this link.

We encourage all members to explore this new member benefit during the current enrollment period, as it is a limited opportunity not available in the individual market. Through this offering, members of the Alabama State Bar have access to preferred rates and guaranteed-issue coverage, providing a rare chance to secure this important protection that may otherwise be difficult to obtain.

The enrollment opportunity is only available from May 4 to July 31, 2026. During this time, eligible members can enroll with no medical questions asked, lock in rates based on their current age, and keep their coverage for life, even through career and life changes or retirement.

“Our members work hard serving their clients and their communities. Making sure they have access to resources to support their lives beyond the practice of law is part of how we serve our members. We are excited to be able to make this benefit available,” said Alabama State Bar Executive Director Terri Lovell.

Highlights of the Policy:

Guaranteed Issue – During this enrollment, members aged 70 and under can secure permanent life insurance with long-term care protection with no medical questions asked, regardless of prior health conditions.

Additional Coverage – Apply for additional coverage above the Guaranteed Issue via online Simplified Issue – This means you can apply online in a few minutes without blood work, paramed exam, or cognitive testing.

Lock in Lower Rates Now – The younger you are when you enroll, the lower your cost. Locking in coverage now can be a smart financial decision, especially earlier in your career.

Coverage is important for all ages. Trustmark’s policyholders are evenly distributed across generations, with 25% in their 20s, 26% in their 30s, 26% in their 40s, and 23% in their 50s and older.

Caregiver Guidance & Support – When caregiving needs arise, you are not alone. This member benefit provides personalized guidance and support to help you navigate care decisions. If you have cared for a loved one, you know how difficult it is to navigate these moments. Having a caregiving resource can be priceless, giving you peace of mind and allowing you to focus on your loved one instead of researching what to do.

Flexible Care Options – Long-term care benefits may be used for professional in-home care or facility-based care, including assisted living or nursing home expenses.

Coverage for Life – Your policy stays with you at the same rate you lock in today. The policy is set to mature at age 100.

“We talk a lot about sustainable practice, and that goes beyond the office. Financial security and planning for the unexpected are part of what it means to build a stable life and career. This benefit gives members access to something that is genuinely difficult to find on your own,” said Jillian Evans, Law Practice Management Advisor for the Alabama State Bar.

Because this is a limited member enrollment opportunity, now is the time to review your options and consider whether this coverage is right for you. We encourage all members to explore the opportunity available to them during this special enrollment window.

> Review details and enroll before the July 31, 2026 deadline: https://app.mybenefitsadvice.com/enroll/asb > Schedule a one-on-one meeting with a benefits advisor: https://calendly.com/mba-help/asb

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About Trustmark

Trustmark is an AM Best “A” (Excellent)-rated carrier. Founded in the early 1900s, it has been a market leader and pioneer in life insurance with long-term care coverage since the 1980s. Members are encouraged to review all policy details and consult with a financial or insurance professional to determine whether this coverage is appropriate for their individual circumstances.

About the Alabama State Bar

Established in 1879, the Alabama State Bar is the official licensing and regulatory organization for lawyers in Alabama. With nearly 20,000 members, its programs and activities have continuously served the public and improved the justice system. The values that guide the State Bar are trust, integrity, and service.