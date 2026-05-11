Arkana Laboratories Celebrates Grand Opening of Newly Renovated Laboratory

Company invested $24 million in facility expansion

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (May 7, 2026) – Arkana Laboratories, a global leader in diagnostic pathology services, celebrated the grand opening of its newly renovated laboratory in Little Rock, Arkansas. The new 24,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art laboratory, which provides same-day biopsy service for patients around the nation, represents a $24 million investment.

Arkana executives joined state officials and local stakeholders to celebrate the grand opening and the company’s 25th anniversary on Thursday. Following the grand opening, guests toured the new laboratory space.

“The rapid growth of Arkana Laboratories over the last 25 years has been fueled by our commitment to improving patient care by advancing our understanding of disease and providing world-class diagnostics,” said Dr. Chris Larsen, CEO of Arkana Laboratories. “Our continued job growth, as well as the expansion of our infrastructure and investment in R&D, are all focused on leaning even further into this mission, and we anticipate that growth for years to come.”

The newly renovated laboratory significantly expands Arkana’s diagnostic and research capabilities, featuring advanced molecular testing technology, enhanced digital pathology infrastructure, and optimized workflow design to improve efficiency and turnaround times for patients’ results. The space was intentionally designed to support collaboration between pathologists, scientists, and clinical teams, allowing for faster, more precise diagnoses. With increased capacity and upgraded technology, the facility positions Arkana to meet growing national demand while continuing to lead innovation in kidney disease and related specialties.

“For nearly three decades, Arkana Laboratories has been an integral player in the world of pathology, not only here in Central Arkansas but also across the country,” said Governor Sanders. “Their latest expansion in Little Rock will ensure Arkansans and Americans alike have more access to top-tier medical research and diagnostics than ever before. I am incredibly grateful to Dr. Larsen and the entire team at Arkana for their continued investment in the Natural State and for their commitment to improving the health and well-being of people across the country.”

Founded in 2001, Arkana Laboratories is the largest kidney pathology laboratory in the United States. Arkana has steadily grown since 2001, opening a molecular laboratory in 2012, adding neuropathology services in 2014, and creating a clinical trials division in 2017. In September 2022, Arkana Laboratories announced plans to expand its Little Rock operations, creating more than 70 jobs.

“Over the past 25 years, Arkana Laboratories has become an Arkansas success story as it evolved into the largest kidney pathology lab in the nation,” said Clint O’Neal, executive director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. “Arkana’s new laboratory sets the company up for continued growth and another 25 years of success. We’re proud to have this outstanding company in Little Rock and congratulate them on their grand opening.”

Arkana provides renal pathology, neuropathology, and biopharma services to medical practices and organizations across the world. With its new laboratory, the company is focused on providing precision medicine and identifying disease at its root cause, helping physicians offer more targeted treatments to patients.

“This marks a significant milestone for both Arkana Laboratories and the City of Little Rock as a leader in healthcare innovation and advanced diagnostics,” said Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. “Arkana’s continued investment in talent, research and state-of-the-art facilities strengthens our position as a destination for innovation and highly skilled, high-paying jobs. Congratulations to Arkana for advancing patient care and long-term opportunity for the region.”

Each year, Arkana performs more than 30,000 biopsies and has published research in more than 500 publications. The company employs 25 renal pathologists, three neuropathologists, and has a total employment of more than 243.

“Arkana Laboratories’ investment and growth in Little Rock further cements our region’s position as a leader in healthcare and health technology,” said Jack Thomas, Senior Vice President of Economic Development at the Little Rock Regional Chamber. “This is the kind of company that could operate anywhere in the country, but they continue to choose Little Rock because of the talent, infrastructure, and collaborative ecosystem in central Arkansas. Their expansion not only advances innovation in diagnostics and patient care but also reinforces our momentum in attracting and growing cutting-edge health technologies.”

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About Arkana Laboratories

Arkana Laboratories is a center for esoteric pathology focused on one thing: improving care for patients. As the largest renal pathology lab in the United States, Arkana is dedicated to providing rapid testing and results for all of our patients. It is a learning, teaching, innovating practice, with a mission to advance understanding of disease and provide world class diagnostics that aids in its work toward research breakthroughs.

About the Arkansas Economic Development Commission

At AEDC, we know economic advancement doesn’t happen by accident. We work strategically with businesses and communities to create strong economic opportunities, making Arkansas the natural choice for success. AEDC is a division of the Arkansas Department of Commerce. To learn more, visit ArkansasEDC.com.