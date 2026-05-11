NSWC Crane delivers critical firepower and cultivates the next generation of Navy innovators

Developed for stealth and precise delivery of nuclear warheads, the U.S. Navy’s ballistic missile submarines (SSBNs) are a critical component to national security. SSBNs conduct long-term deterrent patrols at sea as an undetectable launch platform for intercontinental missiles.

After these extended patrols, SSBNs port for maintenance where Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division (NSWC Crane) employees ensure readiness and lethality of the ballistic submarine fleet. NSWC Crane ensures lethality of current weapon systems while cultivating engineering talent to meet future Navy needs.

Christopher Hammond, Deputy Division Manager for Weapon Systems Fleet Engineering at NSWC Crane, said their team’s primary work ensures warfighter readiness.

“Almost everything we do goes directly in the hands of the warfighter,” said Hammond. “We are either helping engineer something, sustaining, or refurbishing these items. We are the tip of the spear as far as direct support for warfighters.”

When SSBN vessels go in and out of port, security vessels escort them and are equipped with MK-49 remote-operated small arms mounts (ROSAMs). ROSAMs allow Sailors to safely operate the weapon system remotely from inside the boat. NSWC Crane serves as the In-Service Engineering Agent (ISEA) and depot-level maintenance provider, where its engineers and technicians lead testing, evaluation, long-term maintenance, and sustainment for ROSAMs.

Kiara Streepy, a Mechanical Engineer at NSWC Crane, supports the ROSAM weapon system in several ways but also trains U.S. Marines and Coast Guard members on how to operate and maintain these crucial systems.

“The significance of the Remote Operated Small Arms Mount (ROSAM) support to the warfighter is immense,” said Streepy. “It is the primary defense for the Transit Protection Program. These systems are crucial for mission readiness. We’re providing our U.S. Marine and Coast Guard members with the advanced capability they need to operate effectively and safely in high pressure environments. By training them on operation and maintenance, we ensure these critical systems are always ready, which directly translates to enhanced situational awareness and a tactical advantage in the field.”

Streepy travels, does installations, and has also been on call 24/7 with the system.

“Personally, this work is incredibly fulfilling,” said Streepy. “Knowing that my contributions directly contribute to the safety and effectiveness of our service members is a powerful motivator. It is an honor to support the men and women who defend our nation. Early on in my internship it was sometimes difficult to see the real-world impact of our daily tasks. But, once I got the opportunity to travel with my group to aid in installations of the ROSAM, I was able to talk to the service members who use the system during missions. It made the importance of our work incredibly clear and is something that has stuck with me since.”

Another weapon system NSWC Crane supports with long-term sustainment is the 30 mm chain guns, such as the GAU-23 30mm which is used on the AC130J Gunships and the MK44 30 mm used on Navy vessels and Marine Corps Advanced Combat Vehicles (ACV) and Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle (ARV) vehicles.

Long-term sustainment for weapon systems that have been in service for over a decade—like the chain gun—requires logistics. Brock Tegarden, who began at NSWC Crane as an intern in 2024, has been able to shadow many of the technical experts at NSWC Crane. Tegarden completed a fully CAD-designed packaging box for custom tool kits that warfighters use in the field, providing a vital component for warfighter readiness.

“The toolbox is vitally important to warfighters because you can’t expect them to dig up specific wrenches or tools for certain systems in the field,” said Hammond. “It was really important to have these toolkits developed.”

Mentorship and STEM outreach strengthen the Navy team

Tegarden first enrolled as an intern at NSWC Crane as part of the STEM Student Employment Program (SSEP). He met Hammond in the fifth grade during FIRST Lego League, where Hammond volunteered to help coach young students in hands-on STEM activities and practices.

“FIRST robotics and its derivative programs were extremely important to me growing up,” said Tegarden. “I easily recognize the FIRST Lego League (FLL) as the program that really sparked my interest in technology and engineering for the first time. At that age, I had never really recognized what it meant to use math and science in the real world, and I think having FLL in my life at such a young age helped me realize that what I was learning meant something more than just the test scores.”

Tegarden said his experiences in youth robotics programs helped guide his path to studying engineering at Purdue University.

“Youth robotics programs were a formative part of my adolescence -- they opened my eyes to a side of STEM I had never experienced before and showed me ways of using my skills with math and technology that I had never seen before,” said Tegarden. “It was in the FIRST Robotics Competition that I first learned about CAD and mechanical design, and I first began to realize that this was something I could see myself doing and learning and improving at forever. It was that experience that led me to apply to Purdue and pursue Mechanical Engineering as a discipline.”

The https://www.navalsteminterns.us/seap/ places high school students in Department of Navy laboratories over the summer. Streepy was introduced to NSWC Crane through this internship.

“I interned as a SEAP intern my senior year of high school with the ROSAM group,” said Streepy, “and then continued to intern with the group all through college as an SSEP intern. Both of these roles were instrumental in preparing me for my current role. These internships provided me with a foundational understanding of the Navy’s mission and the critical importance of the work we do. The hands-on experience and mentorship I received as an intern allowed for a seamless transition into my full-time position with the ROSAM team and gave me the confidence and skills necessary for my tasking.”

She said she enjoys having a direct impact on supporting warfighters.

“Crane is an amazing place to work! You can directly see the impact your job has on our service members. You are given the opportunity to work on projects that have a tangible effect on the safety and success of our service members. Crane is a place you can build a career with a true sense of purpose.”

Efforts to develop essential skills in the Navy’s force behind the fleet, such as research, presenting, teamwork, and technical design can start long before a student even enters the workforce and ultimately strengthens the Navy team.

Hammond has spent many years volunteering with young students in STEM and mentoring interns and young engineers at NSWC Crane. He said the time he invested has paid off and is part of a long-term strategy to cultivate talent.

“It can lead to better professional engineers and scientists,” said Hammond. “The students I’ve coached and mentored—I’ve tried to give them a significant boost in exposure to different technology, techniques, and design processes. It’s exciting to see how the students advance and see them grow more comfortable with STEM as they develop their skills.”

About NSWC Crane |NSWC Crane is a naval laboratory and a field activity of Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) with mission areas in Expeditionary Warfare, Strategic Missions and Electromagnetic Warfare. The warfare center is responsible for multi-domain, multi-spectral, full life cycle support of technologies and systems enhancing capability to today's Warfighter.