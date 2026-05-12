ASEA Global Expands into China, Marking Major Milestone in Global Growth Strategy

The ASEA APAC team celebrates at a recent event.

This expansion into China is a defining moment for ASEA. We’re not just entering a new market ... we’re doing it the right way, with the right foundation for long-term growth.” — Tai Tolman, Chief Revenue Officer, ASEA Global

PLEASANT GROVE, UT, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ASEAGlobal, a world leader in cellular health and redox-based wellness products , today announced its official expansion into the China market. This milestone represents a significant step forward in the company’s international growth strategy and reinforces its commitment to bringing its innovative products to new markets worldwide.The China launch signals strong momentum for ASEA as it continues to scale its global footprint, particularly across the Asia-Pacific region, where demand for premium health and wellness solutions continues to rise.“This expansion into China is a defining moment for ASEA,” said Tai Tolman, ASEA’s Chief Revenue Officer . “Over the past year, we’ve been intentional about building the infrastructure, leadership, and strategy needed to unlock this new market. China represents an incredible opportunity, and this launch is a clear reflection of the progress we’re making as an organization. We’re not just entering a new market—ASEA is adopting an appropriate business model in China that is fully compliant with applicable laws and regulations. We’re doing it the right way, with the right foundation for long-term growth.”Tolman, who joined ASEA to accelerate global revenue strategy, has played a key role in aligning the company’s market expansion efforts with scalable systems and a strengthened go-to-market approach.Supporting the China launch is Boyd Price, Senior Vice President of Sales for Asia-Pacific, who will oversee regional execution and field development.“China is one of the most dynamic and important markets in the world,” said Price. “We’ve seen tremendous growth across this region, and this expansion allows us to build on that momentum.Our focus is on empowering our Brand Partners with the tools, support, and products they need to succeed while delivering meaningful value to customers across the region.”Price brings more than 25 years of experience in the direct sales industry, with a strong track record of leading international expansion and driving growth across Asia-Pacific markets. Throughout his career, he has successfully launched new markets, led regional operations, and built high-performing teams in complex, high-growth environments, including China and Southeast Asia.ASEA’s expansion into China reflects the company’s broader vision of becoming a leading global wellness brand, driven by science-backed innovation and a growing community of independent Brand Partners.With this launch, ASEA continues to demonstrate its ability to execute on strategic growth initiatives while strengthening its presence in key international markets.For more information visit https://www.aseaglobal.com/

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