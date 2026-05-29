CartLens Launches AI-Powered App to End Retail Price Blindness and Combat Inflation

Geospatial Price Index CartLens Logo CartLens Price Tracker

Combat inflation with CartLens, a real-time AI price tracker using crowdsourced receipts to compare local stores and reveal where you are overpaying.

CartLens is the first AI app that tells you if you just overpaid for an item. We're replacing the 'visibility void' of local retail with a live, crowdsourced map of the real market floor.” — Chris Nzouat, Founder of CartLens

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an era of unprecedented inflation and "shrinkflation," most consumers leave the store with a nagging suspicion that they could have found a better deal elsewhere. Today marks the official launch of CartLens, a revolutionary AI-powered price comparison app designed to eliminate retail price blindness. By combining cutting-edge computer vision with a crowdsourced local price index, CartLens tells shoppers exactly where they are overpaying and where the best local deals can actually be found.The app introduces a suite of intelligent features to empower everyday shoppers:Live Price Map: Real-time, ground-truth pricing data built from verified local receipts.Instant AI Scanning: Multimodal AI that instantly identifies products and unit prices from a simple camera scan.Price Leakage Audit: Visual tracking that audits your spending habits to reveal hidden retail markups.Smart Shopping Assistant: An AI sidekick that calculates the most cost-effective shopping routes for your list.Opt-In Privacy: 100% anonymized data ownership that puts the consumer first.The End of the "Price Visibility Void"While the digital world has enjoyed price transparency for decades through platforms like Amazon and Google Shopping, the physical retail world—where 85% of transactions still occur—has remained a "visibility void." Traditional grocery savings apps often rely on outdated marketing circulars or inflated delivery-service APIs that don’t reflect the actual price on the shelf.CartLens fixes this through its proprietary Live Price Map. Unlike web scrapers, the map is built from ground-truth data: real physical receipts from real shoppers, GPS-verified and anonymized. This ensures that when a user searches for local deals, they see the actual, realized price paid by their neighbors just minutes or hours ago."The problem isn't just that prices are high; it's that they are inconsistent," says Chris, Founder of CartLens. "You can walk into one store and pay $6 for eggs, then walk two blocks and find them for $3.50. Without a local price tracker, you’re essentially shopping in the dark. CartLens turns on the lights."Smart Scan: The AI Powering Your WalletAt the heart of CartLens is advanced Smart Scan technology powered by Google Gemini’s multimodal AI. Users simply point their camera at any receipt or price tag. In seconds, the AI identifies the product, brand, weight, and unit price with surgical precision, comparing it against local data to provide an instant "Verdict" on whether the price is fair.If a user overpays, CartLens identifies the "Price Leakage"—the exact dollar amount lost to inefficient pricing. This personal savings audit shows users exactly how much money they could be keeping in their pockets by adjusting where they shop.Not Just a Grocery App: Total Retail IntelligenceWhile many users will start by using CartLens to compare grocery prices, the app is a comprehensive shopping instrument. Its neural extraction engine is designed to handle everything from pharmacy essentials and hardware to apparel and electronics.Moving beyond static lists, CartLens also introduces a Smart Shopping Assistant. This agentic AI sidekick goes beyond simple chat interfaces to actively help users execute shopping decisions, simulating the most cost-effective travel routes to fulfill a multi-item list across different neighborhood stores."We are moving from a world of 'search' to a world of 'verdicts,'" Chris adds. "You shouldn't have to hunt for deals. Your tools should tell you, with 100% certainty, whether a price is fair before you tap your card at the terminal."Privacy-First Savings with the Sovereign ProtocolIn an industry where user data is often the product, CartLens takes a radically different approach. Powered by its Sovereign Protocol, CartLens ensures that data ownership remains entirely with the user. Participation in the crowdsourced Live Price Map is opt-in and strictly anonymized, ensuring consumers can find cheaper stores nearby without turning their lives into data points for advertisers.Join the Community: Become a Local ScoutCartLens is also introducing a rewards program for power users. "Scouts" are incentivized to scan receipts in areas where pricing data is sparse, helping to build the world’s most accurate map of the physical economy. By contributing, Scouts earn exclusive credits that unlock advanced app features and expanded local discovery tools.About CartLensCartLens is a technology company building the infrastructure for the physical economy. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, CartLens utilizes advanced AI processing to provide real-time price intelligence to shoppers globally. By merging the convenience of AI vision with the power of crowdsourced geospatial data, CartLens is making "overpaying" a thing of the past.For more information, visit cartlens.co or follow the launch on X at @CartLensApp.

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