Lov MedSpa Staten Island Marks Five-Location Group Milestone, Serving the North Shore, Mid-Island, and South Shore

The clinical team at Lov MedSpa West Farms in Farmington, Connecticut, led by doctoral and master's-level credentialed providers serving Hartford County.

Lov MedSpa Staten Island operates a physician-supervised medical spa serving the North Shore, South Shore, New Dorp, Great Kills, and Todt Hill corridors.

Staten Island patients aren't just choosing a medical spa — they're choosing a structure. Physician supervision and standardized protocols are what make outcomes repeatable across every visit” — Nicholas Smith

STATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lov MedSpa Staten Island , the Staten Island site of the Lov MedSpa group, is part of a network that has reached a five-location operational footprint across three states. The group's network now includes Lov MedSpa Manhattan, Lov MedSpa Brooklyn, Lov MedSpa Staten Island, the Farmington, Connecticut site, and Lov MedSpa Miami, with the Staten Island location serving patients across the North Shore, Mid-Island, and South Shore communities.Lov MedSpa Staten Island operates under direct physician supervision, with treatments performed by licensed nurse practitioners and board-certified providers. The site serves patients across St. George, West Brighton, Stapleton, New Dorp, Todt Hill, Dongan Hills, Great Kills, Eltingville, and Tottenville, covering ZIP codes 10301, 10304, 10305, 10306, 10312, and 10314.Background on the Five-Location MilestoneReaching a five-location footprint across three state regulatory environments required the development of standardized internal protocols covering provider credentialing, treatment documentation, and clinical oversight. The Lov MedSpa group operates under New York State Medical PLLC requirements at its three New York locations, including Lov MedSpa Staten Island, Connecticut state aesthetic medicine licensing at its Farmington site, and Florida Department of Health requirements at Lov MedSpa Miami. Coordinating consistent clinical standards across these three regulatory frameworks is a documented operational requirement for the group's network.The protocol framework covers provider records, treatment documentation, injectable inventory management, post-treatment patient communication, and continuity-of-care procedures for patients who visit more than one location. The framework is applied uniformly at all five sites.Lov MedSpa Staten Island Operational DetailsLov MedSpa Staten Island is positioned to serve patients across Staten Island's three regional corridors. North Shore patients in St. George, West Brighton, and Stapleton, Mid-Island patients in New Dorp, Todt Hill, and Dongan Hills, and South Shore patients in Great Kills, Eltingville, and Tottenville can access the site within typical island commute times. The location operates under standard appointment scheduling with weekday, evening, and weekend availability.Clinical operations at Lov MedSpa Staten Island are overseen by a supervising physician licensed in New York State. Injectable and laser treatments are performed by licensed nurse practitioners and registered nurses holding active New York State licensure, with documented training in aesthetic medicine procedures including dermal filler injection, neuromodulator administration, and laser device operation. The location operates under New York State Medical PLLC requirements. Provider credentialing records are maintained under the group's standardized documentation framework across all five locations.Treatment protocols at Lov MedSpa Staten Island are adjusted for the range of skin tones and patient profiles common across the Staten Island patient base. Laser settings, chemical peel selections, and post-treatment care guidance are calibrated accordingly.Services Offered at Lov MedSpa Staten IslandLov MedSpa Staten Island offers a range of physician-supervised aesthetic medicine services, all performed under licensed nurse practitioner or board-certified provider care.Injectable treatments include Botox, Dysport, Xeomin, and Jeuveau for dynamic wrinkle reduction, jaw and masseter contouring, and preventative care. Dermal filler services include lip enhancement, cheek and chin sculpting, under-eye correction, jawline definition, and full facial harmonization using Juvederm, Restylane, RHA, and Versa product lines. Sculptra and Radiesse are available for collagen stimulation and longer-duration volume restoration.Skin rejuvenation services include medical-grade chemical peels, IPL photofacials, laser skin resurfacing, and hydrafacial treatments. Settings and aftercare are adjusted for the range of skin tones common across the Staten Island patient base.Microneedling and radiofrequency services include Morpheus8 for skin tightening and texture remodeling, RF microneedling for acne scarring and pore refinement, and PRP-enhanced microneedling.Hair restoration services include PRP and PRF treatments for hair density and scalp regeneration. Laser hair removal is offered using devices selected for safe operation across the range of skin tones common in the Staten Island patient base. Skin tightening services include non-invasive radiofrequency and ultrasound-based skin tightening. Wellness and IV therapy options include hydration drips, nutrient-replenishing infusions, and recovery-focused protocols.Multi-State Operational StructureThe Lov MedSpa group operates as a single network across its five locations. Provider credentialing requirements, treatment protocols, and patient documentation standards are coordinated across the New York, Connecticut, and Florida sites. Patients who travel between regions — including patients maintaining residences in both the New York and Florida markets — can continue treatment plans across locations without re-establishing care.Spokesperson Statement"Reaching a five-location footprint across three state regulatory environments required standardized internal protocols at every level of the practice," said Dr. [Name], M.D., Medical Director at Lov MedSpa. "Lov MedSpa Staten Island operates under the same credentialing, documentation, and oversight framework applied at all of our locations."About Lov MedSpaThe Lov MedSpa group operates physician-supervised medical spa locations including Lov MedSpa Manhattan, Lov MedSpa Brooklyn, Lov MedSpa Staten Island, the Farmington, Connecticut site, and Lov MedSpa Miami. The group provides aesthetic medicine services across all five sites under coordinated clinical protocols.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.