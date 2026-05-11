More Than 400 Register for Attorney General Griffin’s Emerging Issues Series Event Exploring AI and the Law

LITTLE ROCK – Attorney General Tim Griffin issued the following statement after wrapping up the inaugural Emerging Issues Series event titled Innovation with Integrity: Embracing AI Responsibly in Your Legal Practice:

“The kickoff of the Emerging Issues Series delivered valuable insight into the intersection of artificial intelligence and the law. AI is an incredibly powerful tool that has the potential to reshape the practice of law. But as we heard from our distinguished lineup of speakers today, AI should be used to augment, not replace, our professional judgment.

“I kicked off our event with an insightful conversation with Brigadier General Chad Bridges, The Adjutant General of Arkansas. General Bridges set the tone for the event by discussing the importance of leadership in implementing AI within an organization. We also heard from leading experts Colin Levy of Malbek, Daniel Linna Jr. of the Northwestern Pritzker School of Law and McCormick School of Engineering, Judge Scott Schlegel of the Louisiana Fifth Circuit Court of Appeal, and Sean Harrington of the Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law at Arizona State University, as well as a presentation by the FBI Little Rock Field Office on deepfakes and AI-generated child sexual abuse materials.

“I am grateful to my Deputy General Counsel and Senior Advisor for AI Kevin Lee, who organized today’s event, and all my staff who worked to make this event a success. We were pleased by the strong response to the event, with more than 400 people registering. This program was incredibly valuable for Arkansas’s legal community, and I look forward to organizing future events in the Emerging Issues Series to tackle other topics.”

To download a PDF of this release, click here.

About Attorney General Tim Griffin

Tim Griffin was sworn in as the 57th Attorney General of Arkansas on January 10, 2023, having previously served as the state’s 20th Lieutenant Governor from 2015-2023. From 2011-2015, Griffin served as the 24th representative of Arkansas’s Second Congressional District, where he served on the House Committee on Ways and Means, House Armed Services Committee, House Committee on Foreign Affairs, House Committee on Ethics and House Committee on the Judiciary while also serving as a Deputy Whip for the Majority.

Griffin is currently an officer in the Arkansas Army National Guard and holds the rank of colonel. Griffin served as an officer in the U.S. Army Reserve Judge Advocate General’s (JAG) Corps for more than 28 years. In 2005, Griffin was mobilized to active duty as an Army prosecutor at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, and served with the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) in Mosul, Iraq.

His previous assignments include serving as the Commander of the 2d Legal Operations Detachment in New Orleans, Louisiana; the Commander of the 134th Legal Operations Detachment at Fort Bragg, North Carolina; and as a Senior Legislative Advisor to the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness at the Pentagon. Griffin earned a master’s degree in strategic studies as a Distinguished Honor Graduate from the U.S. Army War College, Carlisle Barracks, Pennsylvania.

Griffin also served as U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, and Special Assistant to the President and Deputy Director of Political Affairs for President George W. Bush; Special Assistant to Assistant Attorney General Michael Chertoff, Criminal Division, U.S. Department of Justice; Special Assistant U.S. Attorney, U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of Arkansas; Senior Investigative Counsel, Government Reform and Oversight Committee, U.S. House of Representatives; and Associate Independent Counsel, Office of Independent Counsel David M. Barrett, In re: HUD Secretary Henry Cisneros.

Griffin is a graduate of Magnolia High School, Hendrix College in Conway, and Tulane Law School in New Orleans. He attended graduate school at Oxford University. He is admitted to practice law in Arkansas (active) and Louisiana (inactive). Griffin lives in Little Rock with his wife, Elizabeth, a Camden native, and their three children.

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