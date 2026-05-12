Lov MedSpa Reaches Five-Location Medical Spa Footprint With Miami Location Serving Aventura and North Miami Beach

The clinical team at Lov MedSpa West Farms in Farmington, Connecticut, led by doctoral and master's-level credentialed providers serving Hartford County.

Lov MedSpa Miami serves Aventura, North Miami Beach, Williams Island, Sunny Isles, and Bal Harbour with physician-supervised medical spa treatments.

Patients in Aventura and North Miami Beach aren't just choosing a medical spa — they're choosing a structure. Physician supervision and standardized protocols are what make outcomes repeatable.” — Nicholas Smith

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lov MedSpa Miami Marks Five-Location Group Milestone, Serving Aventura and North Miami Beach Under Multi-State Medical Spa NetworkLov MedSpa Miami, the Florida site of the Lov MedSpa group, is part of a network that has reached a five-location operational footprint across three states. The group's network now includes Lov MedSpa New York, Lov MedSpa Brooklyn, Lov MedSpa Staten Island, the Lov MedSpa West Farms site, and Lov MedSpa Miami, with the Miami location serving patients across the Aventura and North Miami Beach corridor.Lov MedSpa Miami operates under direct physician supervision, with treatments performed by licensed nurse practitioners and board-certified providers. The site serves patients across Aventura, North Miami Beach, Williams Island, Sunny Isles, Bal Harbour, and Hallandale Beach, covering ZIP codes 33160, 33162, and 33180.Background on the Five-Location MilestoneReaching a five-location footprint across three state regulatory environments required the development of standardized internal protocols covering provider credentialing, treatment documentation, and clinical oversight. The Lov MedSpa group operates under New York State Medical PLLC requirements at its three New York locations, Connecticut state aesthetic medicine licensing at its Farmington site, and Florida Department of Health requirements at Lov MedSpa Miami. Coordinating consistent clinical standards across these three regulatory frameworks is a documented operational requirement for the group's network.The protocol framework covers provider records, treatment documentation, injectable inventory management, post-treatment patient communication, and continuity-of-care procedures for patients who visit more than one location. The framework is applied uniformly at all five sites.Lov MedSpa Miami Operational DetailsLov MedSpa Miami is positioned in the Aventura Mall and Biscayne Boulevard corridor and serves patients across Miami-Dade County. Patients in Williams Island, Sunny Isles, Bal Harbour, and Hallandale Beach can access the site within typical South Florida commute times. The location operates under standard appointment scheduling with weekday, evening, and weekend availability.Clinical operations at Lov MedSpa Miami are overseen by a Florida-licensed supervising physician. Injectable and laser treatments are performed by licensed nurse practitioners and registered nurses holding active Florida state licensure, with documented training in aesthetic medicine procedures including dermal filler injection, neuromodulator administration, and laser device operation. Provider credentialing records are maintained under the group's standardized documentation framework across all five locations.Treatment protocols at Lov MedSpa Miami are adjusted for South Florida environmental factors, including high UV exposure, year-round humidity, and the skin-tone range common across the Miami-Dade patient population. Laser settings, chemical peel selections, and post-treatment care guidance are calibrated accordingly.Services Offered at Lov MedSpa MiamiLov MedSpa Miami offers a range of physician-supervised aesthetic medicine services, all performed under licensed nurse practitioner or board-certified provider care.Injectable treatments include Botox, Dysport, Xeomin, and Jeuveau for dynamic wrinkle reduction, jaw and masseter contouring, and preventative care. Dermal filler services include lip enhancement, cheek and chin sculpting, under-eye correction, jawline definition, and full facial harmonization using Juvederm, Restylane, RHA, and Versa product lines. Sculptra and Radiesse are available for collagen stimulation and longer-duration volume restoration.Skin rejuvenation services include medical-grade chemical peels, IPL photofacials, laser skin resurfacing, and hydrafacial treatments. Settings and aftercare are adjusted for melanin-rich skin types and sun-exposed patient profiles common in South Florida.Microneedling and radiofrequency services include Morpheus8 for skin tightening and texture remodeling, RF microneedling for acne scarring and pore refinement, and PRP-enhanced microneedling.Hair restoration services include PRP and PRF treatments for hair density and scalp regeneration. Laser hair removal is offered using devices selected for safe operation across the range of skin tones common in the South Florida patient base. Skin tightening services include non-invasive radiofrequency and ultrasound-based skin tightening. Wellness and IV therapy options include hydration drips, nutrient-replenishing infusions, and recovery-focused protocols.Multi-State Operational StructureThe Lov MedSpa group operates as a single network across its five locations. Provider credentialing requirements, treatment protocols, and patient documentation standards are coordinated across the New York, Connecticut, and Florida sites. Patients who travel between regions — including patients maintaining residences in both the New York and Florida markets — can continue treatment plans across locations without re-establishing care.Spokesperson Statement"Reaching a five-location footprint across three state regulatory environments required standardized internal protocols at every level of the practice," said Dr. [Name], M.D., Medical Director at Lov MedSpa. "Lov MedSpa Miami operates under the same credentialing, documentation, and oversight framework applied at all of our locations."About Lov MedSpaThe Lov MedSpa group operates physician-supervised medical spa locations including Lov MedSpa Manhattan, Lov MedSpa Brooklyn, Lov MedSpa Staten Island, the Farmington, Connecticut site, and Lov MedSpa Miami. The group provides aesthetic medicine services across all five sites under coordinated clinical protocols.

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