Bridge Media Services launces enso, a dashboard for digital media with AI learnings built on four decades in advertising

enso is built for independent agencies running paid media without a full analytics team. Connect your platforms, get your reports before your morning coffee.

“I spent twenty-seven years helping advertisers understand what happened to their media spend after it left the building. The data was always there. It just took too long to realize what was going on” — Thomas Bridge, enso Founder

MARANA, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE CONTACT: THOMAS BRIDGEMay 11, 2026 email: thomas@ensomedia.ioenso Launches AI-Powered Advertising Reporting Platform for Independent Agencies and In-House Marketing TeamsNew platform eliminates manual reporting by delivering client-ready paid media reports with AI analysis every morning, with no spreadsheets and no extra headcount requiredBridge Media Services today announced the launch of enso ( www.ensomedia.io ), a new AI-powered advertising reporting platform built for independent agencies and in-house paid media teams. enso connects directly to Google Ads, Meta (API pending approval), Snapchat, and TikTok accounts and dynamically generates client-ready reports with plain-English analysis every morning, eliminating hours of manual data pulling, cross-platform reconciliation, and summary writing.The Problem enso SolvesFor most independent agencies and in-house marketing teams, the morning reporting routine is a familiar drain: logging into multiple ad platforms, reconciling attribution differences, building decks, and writing summaries, all before the real work of the day can begin. A single client can consume two to four hours of reporting time each week, and performance problems like underpacing budgets or creative fatigue often go unnoticed until a debrief after the damage is already done.enso was built to solve exactly this problem. The platform reads campaign data across platforms daily, surfaces what is working and what is not, and presents findings in clear, actionable language, all before the workday starts.What enso Doesenso delivers five core capabilities through a single subscription:Performance Dashboard: Every campaign and every platform connected in one unified view, with pacing bars that show how delivery tracks against plan.AI Learnings: Automatically generated plain-English analysis every morning: specific numbers, what is working, what is not, and what to do next.Client Delivery: A branded PDF or a shareable link requiring no client login, replacing the manually assembled deck.Scheduled Email Digests: Reports delivered to stakeholders on any schedule, daily, weekly, or monthly, without any manual effort.Built-in Education: Every metric explained and every platform demystified, directly inside the app."Most advertising teams are good at advertising. Reading data at scale is a different skill entirely. enso uses AI to do what AI is actually good at: find the patterns in your numbers and write down what they mean. We built it so agencies can spend their time on strategy, not spreadsheets."enso, Bridge Media ServicesAbout ensoenso is a subsidiary of Bridge Media Services and is purpose-built for independent advertising agencies , in-house marketing teams, and DMA-level associations that run paid media without a dedicated analyst. By connecting Google Ads, Meta (API pending approval), and TikTok into a single AI-powered reporting layer, enso delivers the clarity teams need to make faster, better decisions, every morning, automatically.enso was founded by Thomas Bridge, whose career in advertising spans four decades. Thomas began in the industry in 1986 and, after nearly a decade building a deep understanding of how media money moves from planning through buying, invoicing, and reconciliation, founded Media Management, Inc. (MMi) in 1995, an independent media auditing firm.MMi spent 27 years doing that work at scale. At its height, the firm audited more than $12 billion in U.S. media billings annually, including $1.2 billion in digital media, on behalf of clients including General Motors, AT&T, Walmart, Home Depot, T-Mobile, Mazda, Subway, AstraZeneca, and many other major U.S. advertisers, with many of those relationships lasting more than a decade. The work required integrating data from every part of the media supply chain: Nielsen audience data, SQAD rate intelligence, agency buys, and media property invoices. Thomas's approach to that reconciliation problem became the basis for a U.S. patent covering a method and system for reconciling advertising invoices and ensuring prompt payment.In 2022, Ebiquity plc, the global leader in media management and accountability, acquired MMi. Thomas served as Ebiquity's President, North America, through 2023. enso represents his return to building, applying that same understanding of the media supply chain to the daily reporting problem facing independent agencies and in-house teams.Media contact: Thomas Bridgethomas@ensomedia.io###

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