Vision Tech Talks Podcast Launches on Spotify, Bringing Innovation in Vision Technology to the Forefront

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Sponsored by Eyedaptic and hosted by Jill Seawell, the new podcast explores the latest advancements transforming vision care and accessibility

LAGUNA HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vision Tech Talks Podcast, a new podcast dedicated to the innovations, insights, and stories shaping the future of vision technology, is now live on Spotify . Sponsored by Eyedaptic , a leader in vision-enhancing smart eyewear technology, and hosted by industry advocate Jill Seawell, the podcast aims to spotlight the people and technologies making a meaningful impact in the lives of those with vision impairments.Each episode of Vision Tech Talks Podcast features conversations with leaders in technology, eye care, digital health, and accessibility, offering listeners a front-row seat to the latest trends and breakthroughs in the vision tech space. From innovative wearable devices to AI-driven accessibility tools, the podcast provides valuable perspectives for clinicians, patients, caregivers, and technology enthusiasts alike.“As innovation accelerates across vision care and assistive technology, Vision Tech Talks Podcast creates a space for meaningful conversations about the technologies improving independence and quality of life,” said Jill Seawell, host of the podcast. “We’re excited to connect listeners with the experts, entrepreneurs, and advocates driving this important work forward.”As the sponsor of the podcast, Eyedaptic reinforces its commitment to advancing awareness and access to transformative technologies for individuals living with low vision. Through its pioneering augmented reality glasses and visual enhancement platform, Eyedaptic continues to redefine what’s possible for people with macular degeneration and other visual impairments.“Supporting Vision Tech Talks Podcast aligns perfectly with Eyedaptic’s mission to empower individuals with vision loss through innovative technology,” said Jay Cormier, CEO of Eyedaptic. “By sponsoring this podcast, we are helping create an important platform to share the breakthroughs, stories, and ideas that are shaping the future of vision care. We believe education and innovation go hand in hand, and this podcast will be a valuable resource for the entire vision community.”Listeners can stream Vision Tech Talks Podcast now on Spotify and stay tuned for upcoming episodes featuring thought leaders from across the vision technology ecosystem. (Disclaimer: Podcast is AI Generated and curated by real people)For more information about Vision Tech Talks Podcast, visit Spotify. To learn more about Eyedaptic, visit www.eyedaptic.com About Vision Tech Talks Podcast:Vision Tech Talks Podcast is a new audio series focused on the technologies, ideas, and innovators transforming vision care, accessibility, and independence for individuals with vision impairments. Hosted by Jill Seawell, the podcast brings expert voices together to discuss the future of vision technology.About Eyedaptic:Eyedaptic is a privately held company and a trailblazer in vision-enhancement technology, dedicated to transforming the lives of individuals with visual impairments. The company’s market-leading wearable visual aid software, enabled by augmented reality hardware, empowers independence for those with retinal diseases. The proprietary Simulated Natural Vision software goes beyond Vision Enhancement, combining AI Visual Assistants, to help those suffering from vision disorders such as Age-related Macular Degeneration, to revitalize their quality of life. For more information about Eyedaptic and its innovative solutions, please contact info@eyedaptic.com, or visit www.eyedaptic.com and follow @eyedaptic on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X. #SeeWhatYouveBeenMissing

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