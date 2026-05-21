saVRee Unveils Updated Online Engineering Courses for Power Plant Operations and Energy Sector Professionals

Explore Engineering courses at saVree.com

Updated engineering courses for power plant operators released by saVRee.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- saVRee has updated its online engineering training courses for the power sector professionals, introducing new modules on boiler systems, heat exchangers, flue gas paths, fuel systems, fans and blowers, emissions‑control equipment, and

balance‑of‑plant components.

The expanded curriculum explains system behavior, energy conversion processes, safety considerations, and performance optimization strategies. Video demonstrations illustrate equipment operation during start‑up, steady‑state, and shutdown, helping learners understand how systems respond to changes in demand.

These updated courses are suitable for control room operators, field technicians, maintenance personnel, and engineering teams responsible for plant reliability and efficiency.

Full course information at Online Power Engineering Courses.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.