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saVRee Unveils Updated Online Engineering Courses for Power Plant Operations and Energy Sector Professionals

A professional engineer viewing a 3D model of an industrial pneumatic cylinder on a desktop computer in a modern workspace with plants and office equipment.

Explore Engineering courses at saVree.com

Updated engineering courses for power plant operators released by saVRee.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- saVRee has updated its online engineering training courses for the power sector professionals, introducing new modules on boiler systems, heat exchangers, flue gas paths, fuel systems, fans and blowers, emissions‑control equipment, and
balance‑of‑plant components.

The expanded curriculum explains system behavior, energy conversion processes, safety considerations, and performance optimization strategies. Video demonstrations illustrate equipment operation during start‑up, steady‑state, and shutdown, helping learners understand how systems respond to changes in demand.

These updated courses are suitable for control room operators, field technicians, maintenance personnel, and engineering teams responsible for plant reliability and efficiency.

Full course information at Online Power Engineering Courses.

Jonathan Russell
saVRee
+1 786-889-7338
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saVRee Unveils Updated Online Engineering Courses for Power Plant Operations and Energy Sector Professionals

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