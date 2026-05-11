XMPro Named as a Sample Vendor in Three Categories of the 2026 Gartner® Emerging Tech Impact Radar: Agentic AI

XMPro Named as a Sample Vendor for Composite AI, Multi-Agent Generative Systems, and Expert AI Agents category in the 2026 Gartner® Emerging Tech Impact Radar: Agentic AI

XMPro Named as Sample Vendor for Composite AI, Multi-Agent Generative Systems, and Expert AI Agents in the 2026 Gartner® Emerging Tech Impact Radar: Agentic AI

In our opinion, inclusion in Composite AI, Multi-Agent Generative Systems, and Expert AI Agents reflects how the XMPro Agentic Operations Platform was designed from the start. ” — - Pieter Van Schalkwyk, XMPro CEO

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- XMPro, the Agentic Operations platform for asset-intensive and mission-critical industries, today announced it has been named as a Sample Vendor in three technology categories in the Gartner Emerging Tech Impact Radar: Agentic AI, published 27 January 2026: Composite AI, Multi-Agent Generative Systems , and Expert AI Agents."In our opinion, inclusion in Composite AI, Multi-Agent Generative Systems, and Expert AI Agents reflects how the XMPro Agentic Operations Platform was designed from the start. A composite AI core grounds agent decisions in operational reality. The MAGS framework coordinates specialized agents under unified governance. And the trajectory toward expert agents is what lets industrial organizations take human operators out of the routine loop while keeping them firmly in the high-stakes loop. These are not three separate capabilities; they are three layers of the same platform."— Pieter van Schalkwyk, CEO, XMProAccording to Gartner, "Agentic AI will drive over $450 billion in revenue by 2035 and become a table-stakes capability included in at least 50% of all software offerings by 2030." (1) The Impact Radar covers four trend categories: Core Agentic AI Technologies, Data and Protocols, Agentic Applications, and Security and Trust.On Composite AI (Range: 1 to 3 years from early majority adoption; Mass: "High"), Gartner states: "Composite AI, also known as hybrid AI, refers to the combined application (or fusion) of different AI techniques to improve the efficiency of learning and broaden the level of knowledge representations. It broadens AI abstraction mechanisms and, ultimately, provides a platform to solve a wider range of business problems effectively." (1)On Multi-Agent Generative Systems (Range: 3 to 6 years from early majority adoption; Mass: "Very High"), Gartner states: "Multiagent generative systems (MAGS) — as networks of AI agents — use a 'divide and conquer' approach, assigning tasks to specialized agents within and across platforms for more effective management of intricate workflows. By distributing tasks, sharing knowledge and aligning efforts under unified governance, MAGS can greatly outperform monolithic single-agent systems." (1)On Expert AI Agents (Range: 6 to 8 years from early majority adoption; Mass: "Very High"), Gartner states: "Expert AI agents represent a future evolution of AI agents that are highly autonomous, deeply specialized, and able to work within multiagent systems. They are characterized by domain-specific planning and judgment, deep understanding of complex environments (large action spaces), and specialized integrations, culminating in a level of 'expertise' for unsupervised task execution in specialized and regulated environments." (1)"We believe industrial operations need all three of these layers working together," said Pieter van Schalkwyk, CEO of XMPro. "A composite AI architecture is what grounds reasoning in physics, process logic, and causal models, not just language. A multi-agent framework is what lets specialized roles collaborate under bounded autonomy. And the trajectory toward expert agents is what gets industrial operations to true unsupervised execution in regulated environments. We have spent years engineering for that combination, not as separate features but as a single integrated platform."How we think XMPro aligns to these categories:The XMPro Agentic Operations (AO) Platform combines industrial intelligence infrastructure with the Multi-Agent Generative Systems (MAGS) framework on top of a composite AI core.Composite AI core - XMPro combines generative AI for reasoning with symbolic AI, first-principles models, and causal AI for task execution, embedding transparency, reliability, and interpretability into agent actions rather than relying on a single AI approach. This composite architecture lets industrial agents reason against operational reality, not against language-model heuristics alone.MAGS framework - Specialized AI agents coordinate under bounded autonomy, sharing insights, reaching consensus on recommendations, and escalating to human operators when confidence thresholds are not met. APEX provides the lifecycle, governance, and supervisory layer (the Control Tower) for coordinated agent teams across industrial data streams, operational technology, and enterprise applications.Expert agent trajectory - XMPro MAGS agents are configured against the Operational Identity Model (OIM), which encodes institutional process knowledge, equipment relationships, and operational constraints. Agents reason against this domain context: the foundation required for the unsupervised, deeply specialized task execution that defines expert agent maturity in regulated industrial environments.Bounded autonomy and governance - Deontic policy rules define what agents can and cannot do, with role-based permissions, consensus mechanisms for critical decisions, and comprehensive audit trails for compliance in regulated industrial environments.Industrial integration - XMPro connects directly to SCADA, PLCs, historians, and ERP systems via StreamDesigner, processing live sensor streams and operational data through governed intelligence pipelines. XMPro's APEX platform and Multi-Agent Generative Systems (MAGS) framework are available immediately for industrial enterprises seeking to deploy composite, multi-agent systems with bounded autonomy in mission-critical environments. For more information, visit www.xmpro.com (1) Source: Gartner, Emerging Tech Impact Radar: Agentic AI, Anushree Verma, Alfredo Ramirez IV, Daniel Sun, Jim Hare, Roberta Cozza, Arun Chandrasekaran, Danielle Casey, Annette Jump, Aakanksha Bansal, Vibha Chitkara, Gunjita Mundeja, Kiumarse Zamanian, 27 January 2026.Gartner Disclaimer:GARTNER is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.GARTNER is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and its affiliates.About XMProXMPro is the agentic operations platform that takes industrial enterprises from monitoring to autonomous operations — on one platform, at their own pace, without changing tooling. The XMPro AO Platform combines industrial intelligence infrastructure with Multi-Agent Generative Systems (MAGS) to give AI agents the operational context, institutional knowledge, and governed execution surface they need to run industrial operations autonomously. XMPro serves Fortune 500 companies across manufacturing, mining, energy, utilities, and other asset-intensive sectors. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, XMPro has been solving complex challenges for global industrial companies since 2009.

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