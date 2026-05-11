B2i Digital Welcomes Precipio, Inc. as a New Featured Company

FY 2025 Revenue Grew 30% to $24.0 Million; Gross Margin Expanded to 45%; Achieved Cash Flow Positive in Q4-2025 The clinical lab doubles as a revenue-generating division, while also serving as a platform for the Product R&D team, enabling it to develop new products in a rapid and cost-efficient manner.

Specialty Cancer Diagnostics Company Focused on Creating Cutting-Edge Products for Laboratories Through a Unique Business Model

Precipio, Inc (NASDAQ:PRPO)

Joining the B2i Digital Featured Company program comes at an important moment for Precipio. We are scaling a commercial business that grew net sales 30% last year.” — Ilan Danieli, Chief Executive Officer of Precipio

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEW YORK, NY - May 11, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - B2i Digital, Inc. today announced that Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) has been named a B2i Digital Featured Company . Precipio is a healthcare biotechnology company focused on the development of cancer diagnostics products for laboratories. The company focuses on its current area of expertise, hematologic malignancies.Learn More about Precipio, Inc. on their B2i Digital Featured Company Profile: https://b2idigital.com/precipio-inc-1 Precipio operates two integrated businesses: a Pathology Services business that delivers specialized cancer diagnostic testing from CLIA-certified facilities in New Haven, Connecticut and Omaha, Nebraska; and a Products business built around proprietary assays such as the HemeScreen and Bloodhound molecular platforms. The clinical lab doubles as a revenue-generating division, while also serving as a platform for the Product R&D team, enabling it to develop new products in a rapid and cost-efficient manner. This model gives Precipio operational and financial advantages by allowing its clinical laboratory business to support product development and validation, while enabling the company to bring new diagnostic products to market, while continuing to improve gross margin and generating positive operating cash flow.“Precipio is addressing a problem that affects cancer patients: getting an accurate diagnosis quickly enough to make informed treatment decisions,” said David Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer of B2i Digital. “Precipio’s pathology and products businesses reinforce each other in a way that’s unusual in the field, and its clinical team has firsthand insight into what laboratories actually need from the products they use. We’re glad to introduce a company with that kind of differentiation to our investor community.”“Joining the B2i Digital Featured Company program comes at an important moment for Precipio,” said Ilan Danieli, Chief Executive Officer of Precipio. “We are scaling a commercial business that grew net sales 30% last year, expanding gross margins, and growing our Products business while continuing to improve gross margin and generate positive operating cash flow. Connecting with investors who appreciate our financial standing and the synergies between our two divisions is a natural next step. We look forward to working with the B2i Digital team to continue communicating our current positioning and unique value proposition.”About B2i Digital, Inc.B2i Digital, Inc. partners with investor conferences, public companies, and capital-markets advisors through its Featured Conference, Featured Company, and Featured Expert programs. Acting as The Capital Markets Matchmaker℠, B2i Digital connects investors and companies through digital marketing, investor conferences, and direct meetings, supported by a proprietary network of more than 1.5 million market participants. Its mantra, From Marketing to Meetings℠, reflects this integrated approach. Founded in 2021 by former Maxim Group investment banker and Chief Marketing Officer, David Shapiro, B2i Digital is headquartered in New York City.B2i Digital Contact InformationDavid ShapiroChief Executive OfficerB2i Digital, Inc.212.579.4844 Officedavid@b2idigital.comB2i Digital Featured Companies: https://b2idigital.com/featured-companies About PrecipioPrecipio is a healthcare biotechnology company focused on cancer diagnostics. Our mission is to address the pervasive problem of cancer misdiagnoses by developing solutions in the form of diagnostic products and services. Our products and services deliver higher accuracy, improved laboratory workflow, and ultimately better patient outcomes, which reduce healthcare expenses. Precipio develops innovative technologies in our laboratory where we design, test, validate, and use these products clinically, improving diagnostic outcomes. Precipio then commercializes these technologies as proprietary products that serve the global laboratory community and further scales Precipio’s reach to eradicate misdiagnosis.Availability of Other Information About PrecipioFor more information, please visit the Precipio website at https://www.precipiodx.com/ or follow Precipio on X (@PrecipioDx) and LinkedIn (Precipio) and on Facebook. Investors and others should note that we communicate with our investors and the public using our company website ( https://www.precipiodx.com ), including, but not limited to, company disclosures, investor presentations and FAQs, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference call transcripts and webcast transcripts, as well as on X and LinkedIn. The information that we post on our website, on X or LinkedIn could be deemed to be material information. As a result, we encourage investors, the media and others interested to review the information that we post there on a regular basis. The contents of our website or social media shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.Inquiries:investors@precipiodx.com+1-203-787-7888 Ext. 523Disclosure & DisclaimerB2i Digital, Inc. is not a registered broker-dealer, investment adviser, or financial adviser. B2i Digital, Inc. has been compensated for providing digital marketing and investor awareness services to the company profiled in this communication. Content related to Precipio, Inc. was provided by the company, approved by the company, or obtained from publicly available sources. B2i Digital, Inc. has not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of such information, and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to its accuracy.This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation of any security, nor should it be relied upon as the basis for any investment decision. Nothing herein should be construed as investment, legal, tax, or accounting advice. Investing in emerging growth companies involves a high degree of risk, including loss of the entire investment. Investors should review the company’s SEC filings, consult their own advisers, and conduct their own due diligence before making any investment decision.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that could affect actual results include those described in Precipio, Inc.’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and subsequent reports. B2i Digital, Inc. and Precipio, Inc. undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

The team at B2i Digital welcomes Precipio, Inc. - Nasdaq: PRPO as a new Featured Company.

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