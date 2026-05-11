CA Senate Republicans double down on priorities that reflect needs of Californians in budget requests

Senate Republicans have submitted their budget priorities in a letter to Governor Newsom as he prepares to inflict his eighth and final budget on Californians. Although the specifics of the governor’s presentation are not yet known, his past budgets make clear that once again he is highly likely to ignore the core priorities that matter most to Californians.

“This is the governor’s last opportunity to demonstrate fiscal responsibility and deliver a balanced and sustainable budget,” said Sen. Roger Niello (R-Fair Oaks), vice chair of the Senate Budget and Fiscal Review Committee. “Under his governorship, General Fund spending is outpacing revenue growth. This imbalance will continue to put the state in a budget hole for the foreseeable future.”

Senate Republicans’ letter to the state’s Democratic budget leaders laid out five core priorities that must be addressed for the economic stability of the state and to provide Californians relief from the unsustainable policy-imposed costs of living here. They are:﻿

Fully funding Proposition 36.

Focusing on wildfire prevention programs.

Assisting financially distressed hospitals.

Funding fraud prevention and accountability measures for state programs.

Making the state pay off pandemic-era unemployment insurance loans (as every other state has done) instead of pushing repayment onto businessowners.

“Funding the vital programs California needs just isn’t this governor’s priority,” said Senate Minority Leader Brian Jones (R-San Diego). “If a program isn’t something he supports personally, like fully funding Prop. 36 that nearly 70% of voters approved, he simply pushes it aside in favor of headline-grabbing pet projects and funding for his non-profit grift machine. My way or the highway is the only way he operates, regardless of what Californians want and need.”

All core priorities identified can be addressed within existing resources if elected leaders would shift their focus to prioritize core issues. Senate Republicans stand ready to work with the governor and Democrat legislative leadership on a sustainable budget that meets the core priorities of Californians.