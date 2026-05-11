During the first quarter of 2026, Grupo Nutresa reports an EBITDA of COP 1.04 trillion, with a growth of 42.2%

With a margin on sales of 20%

“Grupo Nutresa’s solid performance in the first quarter of 2026 demonstrates the successful execution of our strategy for growth, profitable investment, and operational excellence".” — Jaime Gilinski, Grupo Nutresa’s President:

MEDELLíN, COLOMBIA, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grupo Nutresa recorded a solid performance during the first quarter of 2026, achieving total revenue of COP 5.2 trillion, representing a 6.6% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.These results are strengthened by positive volumes of 2.5% and average price improvements of 4.0% across the various regions and segments in which the organization operates.Sales by Geography and Business UnitsPerformance in ColombiaRevenue in Colombia totaled COP 3.3 trillion, marking a 14.3% increase compared to the first quarter of 2025. When expressed in U.S. dollars, these sales amounted to USD 887.8 million, representing a growth of 29.5%.As for the performance per business unit, Ice Cream led the growth with 31.5%, followed by Coffee with 27.2%, and the Biscuits and Snacks unit with 25.4%. It is worth noting that six of the eight business units comprising the Group achieved double-digit growth during this quarter.International PerformanceInternationally, first-quarter sales stood at USD 517.9 million, reflecting an 8.3% increase compared to the same period of the previous year. When converting these sales to Colombian pesos, the figure amounts to COP 1.9 trillion—a 4.4% decrease resulting from the local currency's 11.8% appreciation against the dollar.This performance was driven primarily by Biscuits and Snacks (+15.3%), Pasta (+12.6%), and the Coffee (+10.3%) business units. In terms of markets, double-digit growth was recorded in Chile, Ecuador, and Peru.Profitability and Net IncomeThe strong commercial dynamic during the period—coupled with hedging strategies and costs and expenses optimization—resulted in an expansion of the Group's margins.In terms of profitability, EBITDA adjusted for non-recurring expenses stands at COP 1.06 trillion, representing a growth of 43.4% with a margin on sales of 20.4%. Including these expenses, reported EBITDA amounted to COP 1.04 trillion—a 42.2% increase—with a margin on sales of 20.0%.Finally—and reflecting the aforementioned factors—net income, adjusted for non-recurring expenses and unrealized foreign exchange differences, reached COP 343,017 million, representing a growth of 12.1%. When including the aforesaid non-recurring expenses and foreign exchange differences, the reported figure is COP -15,336 million.Jaime Gilinski, Grupo Nutresa’s President: “Grupo Nutresa’s solid performance in the first quarter of 2026 demonstrates the successful execution of our strategy for growth, profitable investment, and operational excellence. We will continue to invest in our brands with a firm commitment to innovation, affordability, and the generation of sustainable long-term value”.Separate Financial StatementsIn the Separate Financial Statements of Grupo Nutresa S.A., net operating income of COP 6,653 million is reported, of which COP 6,261 million corresponds to earnings from investments in food companies accounted for under the equity method, and COP 392 million to dividends from the investment portfolio. Net income/loss records a value of COP -15,448 million.The consolidated and separate statements of income, the statement of financial position as of March 31, 2026, and the related financial indicators, are an integral part of this report.

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