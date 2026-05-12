Schilling Cider’s Annual KEEP IT WILD Initiative Raises Over $142,000 for Preservation of Wild Spaces Across 13 States

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Schilling Cider, a leading craft cidery and champion of sustainability, is proud to announce the success of its expanded 2026 KEEP IT WILD campaign

Our annual KEEP IT WILD initiative creates a meaningful way for us to help safeguard the wild places we cherish, we’re proud to contribute tangible support to our outdoor communities.” — Colin Schilling

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Schilling Cider , a leading craft cidery and champion of sustainability, is proud to announce the extraordinary success of its expanded 2026 KEEP IT WILD initiative. This year, Schilling Cider, along with generous contributions from its valued distributor partners, Columbia Distributing, Coors Distributing Company, RNDC - Anchorage, Crescent Crown Distributing, Hayden Beverage Company, Finley Distributing, Legacy Beverage, Keg 1 Colorado, Golden Brands, raised $142,900 for eight nonprofit partners, exceeding its previous gift of $105,000 in 2025.Now in its fifth year, Schilling’s KEEP IT WILD initiative stands as the largest environmental fundraising efforts in the cider industry. Running each April since 2022, Schilling donates 5% of sales from select top‑selling ciders to nonprofit organizations protecting and preserving vital wild spaces across the country. In 2026, the initiative expands further with the addition of North Carolina and Virginia - making participation easier than ever and amplifying its impact. More than a leadership moment, KEEP IT WILD reflects Schilling’s belief that brands have a responsibility to take meaningful financial action - and an open invitation for the beverage industry to raise the bar together.This year’s success - further strengthened by generous contributions from Schilling’s distributor partners - advanced the company’s environmental mission and delivered meaningful support to eight organizations protecting wild spaces across 13 states, including Washington, Oregon, California, Colorado, Minnesota, Arizona, Idaho, Montana, Alaska, Wisconsin, Illinois, North Carolina, and Virginia. Beyond the significant funding raised, the initiative amplified the visibility, values, and on‑the‑ground impact of each nonprofit partner. Underscoring the scale of this commitment, Schilling Cider is the largest annual corporate donor to at least two of these organizations, including Washington Wild and Oregon Wild.The 2026 KEEP IT WILD beneficiaries include:Washington Wild (WA)Oregon Wild (OR)The Wildlands Conservancy (CA)Western Resource Advocates (CO)WildEarth Guardians (ID, AZ, MT)Alaska Conservation Foundation (AK)Alliance for the Great Lakes (IL, WI, MN)Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation (NC, VA)Sustainability has been central to Schilling’s business since day one. Recently, the company reinforced that commitment by earning Climate Label Certification becoming the first and only regional cidery to make the comprehensive climate commitment required for certification. This designation verifies that Schilling has measured, disclosed, reduced, and funded solutions for the full carbon footprint of its operations. Further demonstrating this commitment in practice, Schilling operates the industry’s first and only 100% EV‑powered sales fleet, reinforcing its role as a leader in action‑driven innovation within the craft cider community.Through partnerships with like‑minded nonprofits, retailers, and distributors, Schilling turns its values into action—making significant financial contributions that deliver real, measurable support for environmental protection today.For more information about Schilling Cider and KEEP IT WILD, please visit schillingcider.com/keepitwild.About Schilling CiderCrafted with passion and rooted in sustainability, Schilling Cider has redefined exceptional cider since 2013. Schilling prioritizes quality, dynamic flavors, meticulous craftsmanship, and environmental and social responsibility within the industry. They actively take steps to minimize their carbon footprint through local sourcing, environmental givebacks, and a 100% electric vehicle sales fleet, and have achieved Climate Label Certification companywide. Schilling has spearheaded multiple initiatives to promote and showcase numerous cideries across the country, reflecting their dedication to lifting the cider industry as a whole.

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