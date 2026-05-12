Ghurka Acquires VinGardeValise and FlyWithWine, Expanding into Premium Wine Travel

The 50-year heritage luxury brand adds the market-leading wine luggage brands to its portfolio.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ghurka , the heritage luxury leather goods brand, today announced it has acquired the assets of VinGardeValise (VGV) and FlyWithWine (FWW) — the two leading brands in premium wine and spirits travel. The acquisition was completed through LBH Wine, Inc., a Ghurka affiliate.VinGardeValise is the category leader in hard-shell wine travel cases, offering patented designs in 5-bottle, 8-bottle, and 12-bottle configurations that protect wine during air travel. FlyWithWine serves the value segment of the same market. Together, the two brands are available through Amazon, Shopify, winery tasting rooms, and a growing roster of retail partners including Sam's Club, Bloomingdale's, and Costco.The acquisition extends Ghurka's presence in the luxury travel category, which already represents over half of the brand's product mix. VGV's premium wine cases complement Ghurka's leather travel bags and accessories, creating a broader offering for the brands' shared customer: the affluent, design-conscious traveler."VinGardeValise has done something rare — they've defined an entire product category and built a brand that wine collectors and travelers trust completely," said Glenn Pollack, Chairman of Ghurka. "Adding VGV and FlyWithWine to our portfolio is a natural fit. Our customers already travel with Ghurka bags; now they can travel with their wine, too.""We spent the last year building VGV into a true multi-channel brand — growing over 60%, launching on Amazon and Shopify, and opening new retail partnerships," said Brooke Kochman, Chief Revenue Officer at Knot Standard, who will continue to lead the VGV and FWW businesses. "Being part of Ghurka and the broader Knot Standard platform gives us the relationships, retail footprint, and operational support to take these brands to the next level."Day-to-day management of the VGV and FWW brands will be led by Kochman and supported by systems from Custom Luxury Brands. The VGV and FWW product lines, branding, and customer relationships will continue without interruption. Existing retail and wholesale accounts, Amazon and Shopify storefronts, and winery distribution partnerships are all being maintained.Under Ghurka's ownership, the company plans to expand VGV and FWW distribution into tier-1 retail, leverage Knot Standard's 160+ retail locations for product placement, and invest in brand development and marketing. The FlyWithWine brand, which was acquired out of bankruptcy in late 2024 and relaunched in 2025, will continue to serve as the value-tier entry point to the category.About GhurkaFounded in 1975, Ghurka is a luxury leather goods brand known for its handcrafted bags, accessories, and travel pieces. With more than 50 years of heritage, Ghurka combines traditional craftsmanship with modern design for customers who value quality and provenance. Ghurka products are available through its own retail channels and select premium retailers. www.ghurka.com About VinGardeValiseVinGardeValise is the market leader in premium wine travel cases, offering patented hard-shell designs that protect wine bottles during air travel. Available in 5-bottle, 8-bottle, and 12-bottle configurations, VGV cases are sold through Amazon, Shopify, winery tasting rooms, and national retailers. FlyWithWine, VGV's value-tier brand, serves the broader wine travel market. www.vingardevalise.com About Custom Luxury BrandsCustom Luxury Brands is the leading premium custom clothing technology platform, powering custom shop-in-shops for 12+ brands across 160+ retail locations nationwide, including Nordstrom, Brooks Brothers, and Saks Fifth Avenue. Through the Custom Luxury Brands platform, parent company Knot Standard provides services to a portfolio of premium brands including Ghurka and VinGardeValise. www.knotstandard.com | www. customluxurybrands .com

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