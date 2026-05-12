When Injustice Is Taught as Tradition: Dr. Jude Jeanville Examines Discrimination Against Women in Justice for Women

Dr. Jude Jeanville, theologian, author, and speaker, and author of Justice for Women Justice for Women by Dr. Jude Jeanville, a research-informed examination of discrimination, inequality, and women’s treatment in society and religious communities Dr. Jude Jeanville speaking during a public ministry engagement

Dr. Jude Jeanville examines discrimination against women in society and religious communities through his new book Justice for Women

According to Oxfam, gender inequality is the oldest and most pervasive form of discrimination.” — Dr. Jude Jeanville

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For generations, women and girls have lived under the weight of discrimination, intimidation, exclusion, and abuse across homes, workplaces, institutions, and faith communities. In his newly published book, Justice for Women : The Cry to End the Pandemic of Discrimination, Intimidation, Misogyny, Abuse, and Violence against Women in Society and Religious Communities, Dr. Jude Jeanville presents a timely appeal for change, arguing that the mistreatment of women is not only a social crisis, but also a moral and theological one.Positioning gender discrimination as a pandemic that continues to affect women across society, the book examines how harmful assumptions about women have been reinforced through culture, institutional practice, and the misinterpretation of scripture. It challenges readers to reconsider how long-standing beliefs about women’s silence, submission, and limitation have shaped religious communities and wider society.A Call to Confront a Wider CrisisAt the centre of the book is a clear and uncompromising message: discrimination against women is neither incidental nor harmless. It is systemic, deeply rooted, and sustained by ideas that have been repeated for centuries. Drawing attention to violence, exclusion, unequal opportunity, and the normalisation of gender bias, the manuscript places the discussion within a broader human and societal context.Rather than treating inequality as an isolated issue affecting only women, the work argues that injustice against women damages families, weakens communities, distorts institutions, and undermines the moral credibility of faith communities that claim to uphold justice, dignity, and truth.Re-examining Scripture, Tradition, and InterpretationA major focus of Justice for Women is the role of theology in shaping perceptions of women. The book explores how selected biblical passages and inherited assumptions have often been used to justify women’s subordination, silence, and exclusion from positions of authority.Through contextual biblical analysis, historical reflection, and theological examination, Dr. Jeanville revisits the interpretive foundations that have influenced Christian teaching on women for centuries. The work argues that many restrictive views are not the result of faithful exegesis, but of interpretations shaped by patriarchal culture, inherited bias, and institutional tradition.Restoring the Biblical Picture of WomenAcross its chapters, the book traces a broader biblical vision of women’s dignity, giftedness, and leadership. From the creation narrative in Genesis to the stories of Deborah, Esther, and other influential women, and from Jesus’ treatment of women to a re-reading of St Paul’s controversial passages, the manuscript presents women not as marginal figures but as active participants in God’s redemptive story.The book contends that scripture, when read carefully and contextually, does not support the silencing or subjugation of women. Instead, it presents a case for equality in worth, visibility in community, voice in witness, and opportunity in service and leadership.From Theology to Public ConsequenceBeyond church debate, Justice for Women addresses the practical and social consequences of discriminatory teaching. It argues that what is preached, permitted, or left unchallenged within religious settings can influence wider cultural attitudes, institutional policies, and personal behaviours.By linking theology with lived reality, the book expands the conversation beyond doctrine and into justice, asking what responsibility religious institutions bear when harmful narratives about women are allowed to persist. In doing so, it speaks not only to theologians and church leaders, but also to educators, advocates, institutions, and readers concerned with equality, dignity, and social transformation.Author PerspectiveReflecting on the purpose of the work, Dr. Jude Jeanville writes from both personal conviction and academic inquiry. Having grown up in a patriarchal environment and spent decades examining arguments used to limit women in church and society, he presents this book as both a theological challenge and public call for justice.The manuscript is also grounded in doctoral research. Its methodology includes a study of women’s biblical narratives and their effect on readers’ perceptions of women’s value, voice, and vocational aptitude, reinforcing the book’s central claim that truthful interpretation can help reshape how women are perceived and treated.Publication and Reader RelevancePublished on 20 March 2026, Justice for Women is a timely, research-informed work available on Amazon Kindle for readers interested in theology, biblical interpretation, church practice, social justice, and gender equality. Its message reaches beyond denominational boundaries, offering a framework for reflection and reform among people of faith and the wider public.The book is intended for a broad readership, including church leaders, academics, theology students, advocates for justice, and readers seeking a deeper understanding of how belief, interpretation, and institutional culture can influence how women are perceived and treated.Ongoing Discussion and EngagementFollowing its publication on 20 March 2026, Justice for Women enters ongoing conversations across society around inequality, violence, representation, and institutional accountability, contributing a distinctive voice by addressing the relationship between belief, interpretation, and practice.Its central appeal is not simply for discussion, but for change: change in how women are perceived, how they are treated, and how religious and social institutions respond to the longstanding patterns of discrimination that continue to shape lives today.About the AuthorDr. Jude Jeanville is a theologian, author, and speaker whose work centres on biblical interpretation, faith, and pressing social issues. His academic background includes doctoral studies in ministry and theological education, with particular emphasis on preaching, scriptural analysis, and the responsible interpretation of biblical texts within their historical and cultural setting.Through both his writing and public engagement, Dr. Jeanville is committed to examining theological questions with clarity, depth, and integrity. His work encourages informed discussion and thoughtful reflection on issues affecting religious communities as well as wider society. With a deep concern for justice, dignity, and truth, he addresses themes that challenge readers to reconsider long-held assumptions and engage more carefully with the relationship between faith, belief, and practice.Dr. Jeanville is also a strong advocate for a society in which women and men are treated equally. He believes that justice for women is justice for all, and that when women are valued, empowered, and given equal opportunity to thrive, families, communities, and nations are strengthened.

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