34TH ANNUAL WILDFLOWER! ARTS & MUSIC FESTIVAL RETURNS MAY 15-17 WITH 100+ LIVE PERFORMANCES ACROSS SIX STAGES

Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival is May 15-17, 2026 in Richardson, Texas 34th Annual Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival Poster 2026 Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival Venue Map 2026 Stage Schedule Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival in Richardson 2026 VIP Guide Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival in Richardson

National headliners, regional favorites, and fan-favorite festival experiences take over Richardson May 15-17.

Wildflower! continues to evolve each year while staying true to the music and community spirit that have made the festival a North Texas tradition for more than three decades.” — Dianna Lawrence, Superintendent of Community Events

RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The countdown is on as the City of Richardson prepares to welcome thousands of music fans, families, and festivalgoers to the 34th annual Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival, returning May 15-17 to Galatyn Park Urban Center.One of North Texas’ most anticipated live music events, Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival delivers three days of national touring artists, regional favorites, interactive experiences, family programming, food, shopping, art, and entertainment across six stages in the heart of Richardson.This year’s lineup features an eclectic mix of rock, country, blues, indie, funk, tribute performances, and singer-songwriters headlined by legendary acts including George Thorogood and The Destroyers, KALEO, Blues Traveler, Justin Moore, OK Go, Lit, and Tonic.Festival attendees can also experience crowd-favorite tribute performances including FANTASY – The Earth, Wind & Fire Experience and The Beautiful Ones, alongside a diverse lineup of Texas and regional artists performing throughout the weekend.“Wildflower! continues to evolve each year while staying true to the music and community spirit that have made the festival a North Texas tradition for more than three decades,” said Dianna Lawrence, Superintendent of Community Events and Festival Director for the City of Richardson. “In addition to an incredible lineup of national and regional artists, guests can experience new interactive elements for 2026 including The Grove’s silent disco, community mural wall, and retro arcade. New immersive festival spaces throughout the grounds are designed to keep the energy going all weekend long.”Festival experiences throughout the weekend include performances on the Methodist Richardson Medical Center Stage, the Texans Credit Union Stage, and the Karbach Love Street Stage, along with interactive attractions, food vendors, family activities, and festival favorites across the grounds. The Sam Simeon Wine Garden is located in front of the Eisemann Center and features a Stellabration of favorite wines such as Stella RosaGuests can also explore the WF! Marketplace presented by Prosperity Bank, featuring artisan vendors, local businesses, shopping, and festival merchandise, as well as Performance Row sponsored by Patterson & Associates, showcasing local performers and entertainment throughout the park.Toyota of Richardson will welcome festivalgoers through one of the event’s featured gateway experiences, while the Renaissance Dallas Richardson Hotel returns as the festival’s official hotel partner, offering convenient accommodations adjacent to the festival grounds and Galatyn Park Station.Wildflower!’s popular Battle of the Bands competition, presented by The Zoo and Rockstars of Tomorrow Frisco, returns Sunday afternoon as emerging artists compete live on the Texans Credit Union Stage for festival honors and crowd recognition.The festival’s volunteer program, presented by DART, continues to recruit community volunteers leading into festival weekend. Volunteer opportunities are still available for individuals interested in supporting one of Richardson’s largest annual events.Festival Schedule HighlightsFriday, May 15Headliners include George Thorogood and The Destroyers, Justin Moore, Blues Traveler, and Jackson Dean, alongside performances by JD Clayton, Cliff Eberhardt, Lola Kinsey, The Midnight Howl, Cosmic Cowboy, and Daniel Markham.Saturday, May 16Saturday’s lineup features KALEO, Tonic, OK Go, Lit, FANTASY – The Earth, Wind & Fire Experience, Fabrizio, Raised Right Men, Rosine, The Free Loaders, Mobley, Motorcade, Poppy Xander, Darstar, Claire Morales, The Purple Hulls, Myld Stallyns, The Shortwaves, Erin Ash Sullivan, Meach Pango, River Driver, Sewing Jar, Rad Dad, Levi Ray, Ruins Kraft, and Jackson and Levi Scribner.Sunday, May 17Sunday admission is free and includes performances by Bag of Donuts, Carolyn Wonderland, FANTASY – The Earth, Wind & Fire Experience, The Beautiful Ones, Scarlett Deering, North Texas Tornados, Liar Liar, Oatmeal Pizza, The Deathray Davies, La Pompe, and The Tu-Tones, along with the Battle of the Bands Finals on the Texans Credit Union Stage.Ticket InformationAdvance tickets are on sale now. Single-day tickets are $35 for Friday or Saturday, while Sunday admission is free. Three-day general admission passes are available for $60.Festival Hours & LocationWildflower! Arts & Music Festival takes place at Galatyn Park Urban Center, located just north of Galatyn Parkway on the east side of U.S. 75 (Central Expressway) in Richardson.Festival hours for 2026:• Friday, May 15: 6-11:30 p.m.• Saturday, May 16: Noon-11:30 p.m.• Sunday, May 17: Noon-6 p.m.Parking & TransportationComplimentary parking is available throughout the surrounding area. Festivalgoers are encouraged to utilize DART’s Red Line, which stops at Galatyn Park Station conveniently located adjacent to the west side of the festival grounds.About Wildflower! Arts & Music FestivalFounded in 1993, Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival is produced by the City of Richardson Parks & Recreation Department and has grown into one of the region’s premier arts and music events.For tickets, schedules, volunteer opportunities, and festival updates, visit www.wildflowerfestival.com and follow the festival on social media using #WAMFEST26 and #RichardsonRocks.

George Thorogood and The Destroyers Headline Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival in Richardson

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