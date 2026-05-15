26th Annual Design a Transit Wrap Unveiling Ceremony at Paragon Science Academy

One ride can change the forecast Valley Metro CEO and Chandler and Tempe council members present award Paragon Science Academy student Ruqayyah Gumpal receives 1st place for her amazing art design

26th Annual Design a Transit Wrap Unveiling Ceremony Student's winning design to be featured on a bus and light rail train for one year

One Ride Can Change the Forecast” — Ruqayyah Gumpal

CHANDLER , AZ, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2026 Design a Transit Wrap Contest encourages high school students across the Valley to create artwork promoting public transportation and its benefits. Students submit original artwork on any theme, accompanied by a slogan. This year, more than 150 entries were submitted from 36 schools around the Valley, with Paragon Science Academy senior Ruqayyah Gumpal selected as the winner.

About Valley Metro: Located in the fastest-growing county in the U.S., Valley Metro connects people to their most important destinations each day. Riders travel across the metro-Phoenix area on eco-friendly public transit including bus, light rail, paratransit and streetcar. Progress continues on additional high-capacity transit extensions that are either in planning or under construction to create a 50-mile rail system. Valley Metro also offers alternative transportation programs including paratransit services for seniors and people with disabilities, commuter vanpools, online carpool matching, bus trip mapping, bicycle safety and telework assistance. Two Boards of Directors from 19 local cities and towns and the county set the policy direction for the agency with the intent of advancing the regional public transit system in Maricopa County. In addition to federal and local funds, Valley Metro receives critical rail, bus and paratransit operations funds from Prop. 479, the 20-year, regional half-cent transportation sales tax, which voters approved in 2024. Stay up-to-date by following us on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and X or by visiting valleymetro.org and downloading the Valley Metro app.

26th Annual Design a Transit Wrap Unveiling Ceremony

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