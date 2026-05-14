Eyedaptic Showcases Vision Enhancement and AI Innovation at Global Passion Projects 'Health and Humanity' Forum

Eyedaptic at Global Passion Projects Forum

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eyedaptic , a leader in vision enhancement and AI-powered assistive technology, today announced its participation in the recent “Health and Humanity” Forum hosted by Global Passion Projects in Palm Beach, Florida. The exclusive gathering convened an influential group of innovators, healthcare leaders, and thought leaders focused on advancing human potential and redefining success through impact and purpose.Held on April 21st, the event brought together notable participants including Andrea Bartzen, Gary Forbes, William Branum, Rachel Uchitel, and other leaders across healthcare, media, and innovation sectors. Discussions centered on the future of humanity in an AI-driven world and the importance of advancing mental, physical, and social well-being.Eyedaptic’s participation highlighted the company’s mission to transform the lives of individuals with vision impairment through its proprietary vision enhancement technology and AI-driven visual assistance. The company demonstrated how its platform combines real-time image processing with intelligent contextual awareness to improve independence, and quality of life for patients with low vision.“Events like this reinforce the importance of aligning technology innovation with human impact,” said Jay Cormier, CEO of Eyedaptic. “We are proud to contribute to a dialogue that prioritizes humanity, while showcasing how AI and vision enhancement can meaningfully improve everyday life for millions of people living with visual impairments.”The Innovation Forum emphasized a shift away from traditional measures of success—such as wealth or status—toward a more meaningful definition rooted in contribution, resilience, and shared human experience. “Our mission is to bring people together across disciplines and background to focus on what unites us as humans, and how we can collectively create a better future” said Andrea Bartzen, CEO of Global Passion Projects. Eyedaptic’s technology aligns closely with this vision, empowering individuals to overcome physical limitations and engage more fully with the world around them.During the event, Eyedaptic engaged with healthcare leaders and innovators to explore new applications of AI in vision care, including the integration of intelligent assistants to guide users in real time and enhance situational awareness. “Our mission is to deliver not just better vision, but a more connected and independent life experience,” added Cormier. “Collaborations and conversations like those at Global Passion Projects are critical to accelerating innovation and ensuring these technologies reach the people who need them most.”________________________________________About Global Passion Projects:Global Passion Projects continues to build a global movement that connects passionate, purpose-driven individuals and communities. The organization is dedicated to bridging disciplines and background to focus on what unites us - collaboration, innovation, and lasting social good.About Eyedaptic:Eyedaptic is a privately held company and a trailblazer in vision-enhancement technology, dedicated to transforming the lives of individuals with visual impairments. The company’s market-leading wearable visual aid software, enabled by augmented reality hardware, empowers independence for those with retinal diseases. The proprietary Simulated Natural Vision software goes beyond Vision Enhancement, combining AI Visual Assistants, to help those suffering from vision disorders such as Age-related Macular Degeneration, to revitalize their quality of life. For more information about Eyedaptic and its innovative solutions, please contact info@eyedaptic.com, or visit www.eyedaptic.com and follow @eyedaptic on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X. #SeeWhatYouveBeenMissing

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