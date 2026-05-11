MEDIA ALERT Sold-Out CA Women’s Economic Summit Brings State Leaders, Funders, Advocates, & Entrepreneurs to Sacramento

Map of CA WBC Locations

May 13 Summit and May 12 reception will spotlight women’s entrepreneurship, capital access, procurement, childcare, wealth-building, and small business growth

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The California Women’s Business Centers Network will host the first California Women’s Economic Summit on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, bringing together policymakers, funders, business leaders, advocates for women’s wealth-building, champions of women’s entrepreneurship, and economic development partners to advance investment in women-owned businesses.The Summit will focus on capital access, procurement, childcare, rural and regional economic development, digital equity, the creative economy, and women’s wealth-building.A Welcome Reception will be held the evening before at Golden 1 Center, preceded by a 5:00 PM press conference highlighting the economic impact of women entrepreneurs and the importance of investing in women-owned small businesses.WHAT:California Women’s Economic SummitHosted by the California Women’s Business Centers NetworkPRESS CONFERENCE & WELCOME RECEPTION:Tuesday, May 12, 2026Press Conference: 5:00 PMWelcome Reception: 5:30 – 7:30 PMGolden 1 Center500 David J Stern WalkSacramento, CA 95814SUMMIT:Wednesday, May 13, 20268:45 AM – 3:45 PMRegistration and breakfast open at 7:45 AMTsakopoulos Library Galleria828 I StreetSacramento, CA 95814WHO:Women entrepreneurs, policymakers, funders, economic development leaders, small business advocates, Women’s Business Center leaders, and community partners from across California.WHY IT MATTERS:The California Women’s Business Centers Network, or CA WBC, is the only coordinated statewide economic infrastructure dedicated to women’s entrepreneurship. Since launching in 2019, CA WBC clients have accessed $297.5 million in business financing, generated $637.4 million in total gross client sales, and created or retained 20,148 jobs.In 2025 alone, CA WBC clients accessed $53.2 million in capital, with 65% going to women-of-color-owned businesses. The Network’s 21 Women’s Business Centers serve 54 counties and 88% of rural ZIP codes, and return $79 in local economic impact for every $1 invested.Additional economic impact data is available in the Summit press release VISUALS / INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITIES:Press conference remarks before the Welcome ReceptionWomen entrepreneurs and small business leaders from across CaliforniaStatewide economic development and policy leadersCA WBC Network leadershipSummit panels, networking, and entrepreneur storiesMEDIA RSVP:Members of the media interested in attending should contact:L.A. Plax at laplax@bystagedright.comAbout the California Women’s Business Centers NetworkThe California Women’s Business Centers Network is the only coordinated statewide economic infrastructure dedicated to women’s entrepreneurship. Its 21 Women’s Business Centers help women entrepreneurs launch, grow, access capital, create jobs, expand childcare capacity, and strengthen local economies across California.

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