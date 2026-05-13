North Texas Sisters Turn Medical Challenges Into Mission to Help Other Children Through New Business

Lilly and Kat

Girls raise money to help provide healthcare for other children by designing and selling keychains and purse charms.

I love designing purse charms. They make people smile, and I love being able to give back to help more children like me.” — Amelia, age 11

AUBREY, TX, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two North Texas sisters are turning their personal journeys through pediatric healthcare into a mission to help other children.Emily (13) and Amelia (11), founders of Lilly and Kat, have launched a small creative business from their home studio in Aubrey, Texas, designing handmade purse charms, bag charms, and keychains. With every sale, the sisters donate 25% of their monthly proceeds to nonprofit organizations that support children's health.Both girls have spent much of their lives receiving care for complex medical conditions at Children's Health in Dallas.Amelia was born two and a half months premature, requiring heart surgery at just four months old. At 19 months, she was diagnosed with cerebral palsy and has needed physical and occupational therapy since she was six months old. Over the years, she has endured numerous medical treatments, casts, and procedures, and was recently diagnosed with a rare disorder called Complex Regional Pain Syndrome.Despite the challenges, Amelia has dedicated herself to advocating for other children facing medical needs. She previously served as a patient ambassador for both Children’s Health Dallas and Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, speaking to major companies that support children’s hospitals, including Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores, Sam's Club, Walmart, Costco, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bank of Texas about the impact their support has on young patients.In 2024, Amelia also traveled to Washington, D.C., for Family Advocacy Day, speaking on Capitol Hill to advocate for continued support and resources for children with complex medical conditions.Inspired by those experiences, Amelia and Emily decided they wanted to create a way to help children like themselves. They both have seen how generosity, philanthropy, and giving have changed the lives of children like them.That idea became Lilly and Kat, where the sisters design and handcraft every item they sell.“I love designing purse charms,” Amelia said. “They make people smile, and I love being able to give back to help more children like me.”Emily, who has been a patient at Children’s Health for several years, has been diagnosed with level 1 autism and functional neurological disorder, along with other medical challenges. She brings a creative design eye to the business and enjoys experimenting with color, texture, and style.“I love making pretty things, things that make people feel good each time they look at them,” Emily said.Together, the sisters carefully design and assemble each purse charm, bag charm, and keychain themselves from their home studio.Their goal is simple: to combine creativity with compassion and make a meaningful impact for children facing medical challenges.The Lilly and Kat shop is available online at LillyAndKat.com, where customers can purchase the handmade accessories and support the sisters’ mission to give back.________________________________________About Lilly and KatLilly and Kat is a small creative business founded by sisters Emily (13) and Amelia (11) in Aubrey, Texas. From their home studio, the sisters design and handcraft purse charms, bag charms, and keychains. Inspired by their own experiences as pediatric patients, they donate 25% of monthly sales to nonprofit organizations that support children's health.________________________________________Media ContactLilly and Kat – Info@LillyAndKat.comWebsite: LillyAndKat.comLocation: Aubrey, Texas

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