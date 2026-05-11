DLNR News Release – TEMPORARY MORNING CLOSURES FOR MAKAPUʻU POINT LIGHTHOUSE TRAIL
STATE OF HAWAIʻI
KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA
DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES
KA ‘OIHANA KUMUWAIWAI ‘ĀINA
RYAN KANAKA‘OLE
ACTING CHAIRPERSON
TEMPORARY MORNING CLOSURES FOR MAKAPUʻU POINT LIGHTHOUSE TRAIL
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
May 11, 2026
HONOLULU – The Makapuʻu Point Lighthouse Trail will be closed temporarily for three mornings this month for essential maintenance. To ensure public safety during these operations, the trail will be closed until 11 a.m. on the following
Tuesdays:
Recent months of heavy rainfall have led to significant overgrowth of vegetation along the trail. Maintenance crews will be conducting clearing work to improve trail conditions and preserve the surrounding landscape. This work will primarily involve the use of motorized string trimmers, which can cause small rocks and debris to become airborne.
The trail will reopen to the public each day at 11 a.m. once maintenance is completed.
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