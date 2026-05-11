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DLNR News Release – TEMPORARY MORNING CLOSURES FOR MAKAPUʻU POINT LIGHTHOUSE TRAIL

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

 

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

 

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES

KA ‘OIHANA KUMUWAIWAI ‘ĀINA

 

RYAN KANAKA‘OLE

ACTING CHAIRPERSON

 

TEMPORARY MORNING CLOSURES FOR MAKAPUʻU POINT LIGHTHOUSE TRAIL

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 11, 2026 

HONOLULU – The Makapuʻu Point Lighthouse Trail will be closed temporarily for three mornings this month for essential maintenance. To ensure public safety during these operations, the trail will be closed until 11 a.m. on the following

Tuesdays:

Recent months of heavy rainfall have led to significant overgrowth of vegetation along the trail. Maintenance crews will be conducting clearing work to improve trail conditions and preserve the surrounding landscape. This work will primarily involve the use of motorized string trimmers, which can cause small rocks and debris to become airborne.

The trail will reopen to the public each day at 11 a.m. once maintenance is completed.

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DLNR News Release – TEMPORARY MORNING CLOSURES FOR MAKAPUʻU POINT LIGHTHOUSE TRAIL

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